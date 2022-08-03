BUTLER — The City of Butler is looking at an unexpected, major expense to repair an important piece of its wastewater treatment process.
At Monday’s Board of Works meeting, City Superintendent Eric Dohner said the wastewater treatment plant experienced what he described as a “catastrophic failure” last month to one of its two clarifiers, which are part of the treatment process.
The failure means the city will be down to one clarifier for several weeks — possibly through the end of the year — before replacement parts can be procured from WesTech, the manufacturer of the equipment.
The cost for those parts — excluding labor for installation — is $213,300, Dohner said. Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said funds from the wastewater depreciation fund will be used. A quote for the labor will be shared at a future meeting when it becomes available.
“The parts are roughly 20 weeks out. … None of these parts are just on the shelf,” Dohner told board members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson, who approved the emergency declaration purchase directly from the manufacturer rather than seeking bids.
“The plan is once this one is repaired, we’ll take the other one down and inspect it and see where we’re at,” he added. “We’re at 22-23 years old on (the clarifiers). It’s important that we get it done.”
In a phone interview, interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning explained a clarifier is the second to last stage in the city’s activated sludge processing system, involving the final separation of solids and liquids.
A major process component failed due to deterioration and fell into the clarifier, taking several components with it, he said.
In other business, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh he has receive no response from GFL Environmental with regard to the reassignment of the city’s recycling contract. Whitley Environmental, which held the contract, was acquired by GFL earlier this year.
City Planner Vivian Likes encouraged residents, businesses and others to participate in Butler’s efforts to raise $15,000 by Sept. 1 for a matching grant to fund future mural projects. More information may be found on the city’s Facebook page.
