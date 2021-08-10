Museum to be open during Butler Days
BUTLER — The DeKalb County Historical Society Museum at 201 E. Main St., is dusting off the welcome mat and welcoming visitors during Butler Days. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The museum has been closed since 2018 due to some much needed building repairs. Museum staff has been busy cleaning, organizing and getting ready for the repairs.
The Historical Society is in the process of applying for a grant and matching funds are needed.
Butler Movies in the Park schedule
BUTLER — Butler’s Movies in the Park series concludes this Friday with the showing of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in South Side Park.
The movie will begin around 9:30 p.m. There will be free popcorn and bottled water. Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
The series is sponsored by the Butler Parks and Recreation Board, the Butler Public Library, Butler Police Department and Eastpoint Church.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Eastpoint Church meets each Sunday
Eastpoint Community Church now hosts dinner church at 4 p.m. each Sunday at the Cupbearer Cafe, 111 S. Broadway in Butler. Dinner church includes live music, a short gospel story, prayer and a community dinner.
