Butler, IN (46721)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.