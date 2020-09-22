BUTLER — Owners of a West Cherry Street house did not appear at a hearing Monday to appeal an order to demolish their house.
As a result, Butler’s Unsafe Building Committee, comprised of Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson, voted to uphold the demolition order.
With that order affirmed, property owners have 30 days to tear down the house and remove all debris. The order will be filed with the DeKalb County Recorder’s Office.
If the property owners do not tear down the house, the matter would be subject to judicial review, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh explained. If a judge upholds the order, the city could then hire a contractor to tear down the house at the property owner’s expense.
Hollabaugh outlined the series of events leading to Monday’s vote.
The house at 242 W. Cherry St., owned by Harlis and Elizabeth Damron, was inspected May 21 by city-contracted inspector Jim Rediger. On June 8, the DeKalb County Health Department sent a letter to the property owners stating that the premises were unfit for habitation.
On June 22, Hollabaugh sent a letter to the Damrons with an order to repair the house and request them to appear at an Unsafe Building Committee hearing on July 20. The Damrons did not appear at that hearing. The committee upheld the order to repair the house.
On Aug. 3, Hollabaugh sent a continuous enforcement order to the Damrons by certified mail. That notice was returned as unclaimed.
“On Aug. 31, because no repair work had been completed, started or any indication from the property owner to the city that repair work had been started, I sent an order to demolish,” Hollabaugh stated. That letter also was returned unclaimed.
On Sept. 10, Hollabaugh sent another demolition order, this time by regular mail, and on Sept. 11, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger served notice in person to the property owners.
At Monday’s hearing, City Planner Steve Bingham testified the condition of the house “appears to be just as bad” as when it was inspected in May.
Part of Bingham’s duties include compiling reports of unsafe properties throughout the community for city officials and sending notices, repair and demolition orders to property owners as necessary.
Bingham said the owners have not contacted his office to request any permits. Bingham said he did receive a phone call from a woman stating she was the property owner’s daughter-in-law, and saying they would attend the hearing.
After the Cherry Street hearing was concluded, committee members expressed a desire to hold hearings on Butler Efficiencies apartments at 117 S. Broadway, and a house at 402 N. Broadway, at a hearing Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. In May, Rediger and Bingham conducted an exterior inspection of the apartment building.
At the regular Board of Works meeting, the board voted to opt out of a 2016 Indiana Department of Transportation sidewalk grant because expense and delays may cause the work to not be finished until 2025. Instead, the city may opt to perform the work itself.
Heffelfinger reported the police department is back to full strength following one officer testing positive for COVID-19 and exposing three others. For 14 days, the department operated with three full-time officers and reserves.
“I just want to commend Officer (Adam) Watts and Corey Rowe, and (reserves) Tom Millington and Bill Gould for stepping up and making sure we had coverage,” Heffelfinger said.
The board approved a $3,533 purchase of three computers for Butler City Court to comply with new software requirements. The current computer system no longer can be upgraded, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said.
Acting Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning and City Superintendent Eric Dohner presented a $426,130 quote from Brown Equipment Co. of Evansville for a demonstrator Freightliner sewer vacuum truck to replace a 2001 model that was purchased used.
In the past year, Dohner said, the city has spent over $16,000 in maintenance and repairs on the 2001 unit, with more repairs needed. Lanning explained the vacuum truck is used on an increased basis, not just for sewer cleaning.
One option that could reduce the cost would be using an outside public purchasing vendor. The Board of Works approved a measure to work with Houston Galveston Area Council.
Hollabaugh said using an out-of-state vendor to make equipment purchases is legal in Indiana, and that other communities are using HGAC. The Butler Fire Department is considering a new fire truck that could be purchased through an outside purchasing agent.
Also Monday, Eck said out of 51 notices, only one water utility customer has contacted the office to request payment arrangements, while eight others have paid enough to avoid shutoffs.
The customer requesting the payment arrangements has pledged to make the regular water payment, plus an additional $50 to pay down the past-due bill. The Board of Works approved that request.
“They are all being told if they do not make payment arrangements, they will be shut off and they will have to pay everything in full,” Eck said of the customers with past-due bills.
