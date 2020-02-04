This legislative session, I authored Senate Bill 131, which would aim to generate awareness and respect for our national motto and flag, as well as our state flag.
I have worked on similar bills in the past and will continue to pursue this common-sense legislation because it’s crucial for students to know American history and the principles our country was built upon.
SB 131 would allow each school corporation and charter school in Indiana to place a durable poster or framed picture of the U.S. flag, Indiana state flag and national motto of the United States, “In God We Trust,” in all their libraries and classrooms.
The costs associated with implementing this change will be minimal, estimated at 50 cents per classroom. The supplies or funds will be made available to schools through donations.
I want to emphasize the bill’s language is written with a “may” provision, meaning schools “may” place a durable poster or framed picture of the U.S. flag, Indiana state flag and national motto of the United States in all their libraries and classrooms.
“In God We Trust” became the national motto in 1956, and can be seen on all U.S. currency and heard in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The United States was founded on Judeo-Christian values, and a Pew Research Center survey revealed that over 70 percent of Americans are Christian. We can’t tell the story of America without mentioning religion.
The intent of this legislation is to acknowledge our country’s history, not impose any particular religious view on our students. In fact, all major religions use the term “God,” and our national motto doesn’t specify which religion or God is referenced in the motto.
In a time when the U.S. flag is being desecrated in our own communities, providing an accurate representation of national and state symbols will help restore a sense of patriotism for our country and respect for those who have lost their lives defending our flag.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, this bill passed out of the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development and will now move to the full Senate for further consideration.
