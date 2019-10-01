AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in August in DeKalb County.
Levi Christian Bolinger, 38, Corunna and Patricia Michelle Lee Woods, 27, Corunna.
Tyler Grant Straley, 28, Auburn and Candace Jean Smith, 25, Auburn.
Jared Joe Elliott, 28, Huntertown and Courtney Paige Bergdall, 22, Garrett.
Michael Robert Steffel, 40, Hicksville, Ohio and Amber Nicole Pilkinton, 36, Hicksville, Ohio.
Dylan Isaac Tatman, 23, Fort Wayne and Sara Ann Johnson, 21, Auburn.
Ahmed Hesham Elsayed Mokhtar Gaballa, 23, Waterloo and Iman Mohamed Khalifa Ali, 20, Waterloo.
Shane Freeman, 40, Butler and Katina Fry, 46, Butler.
Colin Scott Dove, 24, Butler and Briana Sue Blondeel, 22, Butler.
Daniel Vernon Wilson, 41, Auburn and Elisabeth Grace Roeper, 35, Auburn.
Edwin Rosario Morales, 63, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Teresa Mary Puebla, 53, Ashley.
Brent Alan Dietrich, 43, Auburn and Tabitha Cathleen Fuentes, 29, Auburn.
Taylor Scott Stilwell, 22, Garrett and Kaitlyn Marie Houchin, 21, Garrett.
Donald Richard Phillips Jr., 50, Waterloo and Michelle Lee Phillips, 48, Waterloo.
Derick Keith Gienger, 36, Auburn and Kimberly Ann Hargarten, 33, Auburn.
Matthew Eugene Liggett, 38, Auburn and Sarah Nicole Kauffman, 40, Auburn.
John George McFall, 48, Garrett and Hazel Grace Almero Gange, 25, Garrett.
Dustin Nicholas Hausch, 25, Auburn and Paige Ann Devlin, 27, Fort Wayne.
Avery Paul Miller, 23, Garrett and Andrea Nicole Harrison, 24, Garrett.
Donald Henry Jensen Jr., 63, Auburn and Elaine Mary Farren, 60, Auburn.
Michael Anthony Deuerling, 38, Chicago, Illinois and Lyndsey Danielle Johnson, 36, Chicago, Illinois.
Martin Joe Wood, 21, Butler and Peyton Nikol Webb, 22, Hamilton.
Nathan Thomas Fuller, 28, Waterloo and Katlin Lee Kershner, 25, Waterloo.
Austin Taylor Carroll, 25, Garrett and Brittany Marie Akins, 24, Garrett.
Jan Hugh Fraze, 70, Avilla and Terresa Leigh Griffiths, 59, Avilla.
Arthur Jon Reynolds, 42, Garrett and Erin Renee Delong, 34, Garrett.
James Michael Miller, 52, St. Joe and Amy Louise Surrena, 49, St. Joe.
Robert Pierre Daggs, 30, Butler and Tiffany Evelyn Timbrook, 28, Butler.
John Lyle Lautzenhiser, 77, Hamilton and Evelyn Letigio Rosantina, 39, Antipolo, Philippines.
Adam Christopher Dotson, 32, Auburn and Kayla Sue Gibson, 29, Auburn.
Taylor Ryan Fulk, 29, Garrett and Carol Ann Hollis, 26, Fort Wayne.
Cory Richard McCray, 23, Auburn and Emily Katherine Wickey, 23, Auburn.
Christian Gregory Van, 37, Auburn and Kayla Cristin Rae Robertson, 28, Auburn.
Paul R. Ellison, 45, Garrett and Jennifer Lyn Ellison, 44, Garrett.
Johnathan Matthew Curtis Henderson, 29, Garrett and Cortney Nicole Armitage, 26, Garrett.
Austin Lee Henry Osterhout, 20, Auburn and Melissa Aliyeva Jauregui, 18, Waterloo.
Patrick Alan Swogger, 30, Corunna and Brooke Renee Lange, 27, Corunna.
Dustin Wade Cupp, 23, Waterloo and Trisha Lynn Brinkman, 22, Waterloo.
