BUTLER — A fire in a mattress is under investigation, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said Thursday.
The fire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Town House Apartments, 207 W. Main St., Apt. B.
Shultz said the case has been turned over to an investigator from the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
A neighbor used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire by the time firefighters arrived, Shultz said. One person is believed to have been in the apartment when the fire was discovered. There were no injuries.
Firefighters made sure the fire didn't spread to other parts of the bedroom or the apartment. Because firefighters did have to open a wall to check for possible spreading, Shultz estimated total damage to be about $3,000.
Edgerton, Ohio firefighters and Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville firefighters) also responded.
