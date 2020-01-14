Business shootout
planned for Jan. 30 game
BUTLER — Eastside Junior-Senior High School will hold a community business shootout at Eastside-Heritage girls basketball game on Jan. 30.
Teams must register two-shooter teams by Jan. 24 by contacting Lori Kaiser at Eastside, 868-2186, ext. 3009 or by email at lkaiser@dkeschools.com.
Companies can enter as many teams as they wish. Each team will have 45 seconds to score as many points as they can. Points will vary based on difficulty, from under the basket, free throws or three-pointers.
The team with the most points will advance until the finals. There is no cost to participate. The winning team will receive a cash prize.
Saddle Club announces
2020 dinner dates
AUBURN — The Bar None Saddle Club of Auburn has announced dates for this year’s beef-and-noodle dinners.
The club has been serving the horse industry in Auburn for more than 70 years. This year, the club will serve its dinners on Saturdays, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21, and April 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There also will be drawings for passes to to the NCG Cinema and gift cards to the Italian Grille.
The dinners will consist of homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll, homemade cakes and pies, coffee, lemonade and water.
Helping Hands Ministry
open in Butler
BUTLER — Helping Hands Ministry is an outreach ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler assisting needy families in the Butler area with used clothing and monthly food.
Helping Hands is at 136 W. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gently-used clothing is available for a minimal charge. A food pantry operates the second Saturday each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon.
Alzheimer’s support
group meets monthly
AUBURN — An Alzheimer’s Association support group meets at 2 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter hosts support groups around the state for unpaid care partners, family members and friends of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Support groups are free and designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers.
Attendees will develop coping methods, encourage self-care, learn about community resources and optimize care techniques. While sharing personal experiences is encouraged, it is not required.
Facebook page
Be sure to visit and follow The Butler Bulletin Facebook page. Breaking news items, previews of feature stories and photos can be found there.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items.
Items can be emailed by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com or by calling 925-2611, ext. 2547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.