BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has announced honor roll students for the first quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade.
Honor roll information is provided by the school
Third Grade
Honor roll
Kadyn Brown, Peyton Brown, Kail Carnahan, Elijah Dane, Jordyn Dunham, Mikah Folden, Logan Fradenburg, Brayden Frey, Levi Homister, Charles Hunter, Kaylee King, Adyson Moore, Sophia Richmond, Zander Sammons, Abel Snyder and Mason Yaros.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Ethan Burgett, Waylon Cox, Colbie Fuller and Nevaeh Jacquay.
Honor roll
Zoey Anderson, Lincoln Bowling, Corbin Brown, Levi Brown, Maddox Brown, Zella Conkle, Andrew Evenson, Clayton Householder, Cody Kaufmann, Kennedi McCague, Keatyn McKinley, Turner Pruitt, Amber Rellos, Wyatt Renfrow, Paxton Hunter-Rowe, Madison Scoville, Karli St.Laurent, Karley Stamper, Emma Tadsen, Dominque Troyer, Ellie Vanover and Brooklyn Weber.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Harper Davis, Kolten Robertson and Peytyn Whitesell.
Honor roll
Marley Bailey, Arian Brown, Owyn Brown, Hayden Drerup, Bryson Edsall, Landon Ellert, Aidon Elliott, Gavin Fradenburg, Hans Hankey, Victor Hicks, Aspen James, Dredyn Lockhart, Cooper Reycasa, Emily Scoville, Elijah Slatton, Pearl Slentz, Haley Ticher, Lanie Wies and Charles Wilson.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Mya Brown.
Honor roll
Ashton Ellert, Avery Fuller, Joslynn Miller and Rilan Myers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.