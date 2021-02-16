BUTLER — Butler’s Board of Works approved several proposals Monday related to the city’s forthcoming long-term control plan project.
The Board of Works hired Cornerstone Stewards of Fort Wayne to replace a weir in U.S. 6 (Main Street) at the east end of town. It will replace an existing weir that has settled in the ground and is being held in place temporarily, according to interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning.
Utility workers will provide traffic control during this project. Main Street will remain open to traffic during the work.
Later this spring, however, Main Street will be closed to all traffic for several weeks when a major project begins.
The $9 million long-term control project will take place at the east end of Butler this spring, with construction slated to start April 1.
The purpose of the project is to address combined sewer overflow events, Lanning explained at the Feb. 1 Board of Works meeting. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has stipulated that Butler have six or fewer CSO events in a year. In recent years, the city has had 20 or more CSO events.
The project will have several steps, including:
• construction of a new, overflow diversion structure on the south side of U.S. 6, approximately 1,200 feet downstream of the existing weir/diversion structure;
• construction of a new, 60-inch sewer to connect the new diversion structure to a new screening structure to be built on the north side of U.S. 6;
• a new, 60-inch sewer to transport combined sewer flows and screenings from the new screen structure to the wastewater treatment plant; and
• a new, 60-inch pipe to return screened overflows back to the existing outfall sewer.
The project also will include modifications at the wastewater plant, including converting the facility to ultraviolet disinfection from the current chlorine method.
Per the city’s agreement with IDEM, Butler has until Sept. 30, 2022, to complete the work.
Bowen Engineering was hired for $7,312,940 for a guaranteed savings project for the work. By pursuing this path, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said Bowen estimates Butler’s operational savings of the treatment plant to be approximately $8.5 million over 20 years.
Indianapolis-based Donohue & Associates was hired for $625,000 for construction administration, site visits and other tasks during the construction phase. That fee will be paid through the bond issue.
Barnes & Thornburg LLP, a South Bend-based legal firm, was hired for $36,000 to serve as bond counsel.
In other business, the Board of Works approved a revised $6,155 quote from Bobcat of Fort Wayne for a new hydraulic asphalt and concrete-breaking kit.
A Jan. 26 quote — approved by the board at its Feb. 1 meeting — was for $5,237. A statement on that quote reads: “All prices subject to change without prior notice or obligation.”
Through City Superintendent Eric Dohner, who was not present, Eck said Bobcat refused to honor the original price, but noted their revised quote was still lower than other quotes the city received.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh announced he intends to seek a default judgement so the city can demolish the house at 242 W. Cherry St. it has deemed to be unsafe and unfit for habitation.
After the property owners took no action on served summons, Hollabaugh said a legal notice was published in the newspapers, with the time period to respond having passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.