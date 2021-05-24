BUTLER — Eastside High School will hold commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 at 2 p.m. Sunday in the main gym.
Signs will be posted stating that masks are required for entrance. Social distancing is recommended, according to school officials.
There are no current plans to limit attendance, based on gym capacity, the number of graduates and guests expected.
Graduation will be live-streamed on YouTube. It can be found by searching for Eastside Blazers under YouTube.
