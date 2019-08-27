Area students have returned to school, and AAA is urging motorists to slow down and pay close attention when driving in neighborhoods and school zones.
With increased pedestrian traffic before and after school hours, it’s important for drivers to be mindful of their surroundings to ensure children are safe as they travel to and from school.
AAA offers drivers the following guidelines to help protect children:
Eliminate distractions including cell phones and eating;
Slow down in school zones;
Come to a complete stop at stop signs, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding; and
Reverse responsibly, checking for children on the sidewalk, in the driveway and around your vehicle before slowly backing up.
Additionally, students are reminded to follow safety provisions when waiting for or riding a school bus:
- Stay a safe distance from the roadway when waiting for the bus to arrive;
- Avoid pushing or horseplay;
- Get on and off the school bus safely by waiting for the bus to stop completely first; and
- Never try to pick something up that has fallen on the ground near the bus.
I encourage those in Senate District 14 that have school-age children to familiarize themselves with school zone rules and remind their children to take precautions before crossing a street, driveway or parking lot, especially as we head into a new school year.
For more information on driving safety, visit exchange.aaa.com/safety.
