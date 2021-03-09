BUTLER — Shortly after winning $250,000 in a scratch-off game, Butler resident Kathy Wilson went to a thrift shop, just like before.
Wilson insists she just likes playing scratch-off lottery games. … and going to thrift stores.
While she usually plays the $2, $3 or $5 games, on a whim, she purchased a $10 scratch-off ticket at Butler One Stop.
To Wilson’s surprise, she won the top prize of $250,000 in the Platinum Payout game.
She made a believer of her husband, Michael.
“My husband always said, ‘You’re wasting money.’ I never took money away from anything, just my extra money,” she explained. “I like playing. It’s something you can do by yourself.
“I almost never buy a $10 ticket. I stood at the counter and rubbed it off and seen that, and thought, ‘That’s not right.’”
The store’s self-scanner instructed Wilson to contact her nearest lottery office.
The store manager looked over the ticket and agreed that Wilson indeed had won.
“I just couldn’t wait to get home to tell my husband,” she said. “He didn’t believe me at first.”
Wilson called the lottery office and received confirmation that she held a winning ticket.
“I had it on speaker so he could hear it, too,” she said. “The next day, we drove to Indianapolis to get the money.”
With the winnings, Wilson said, they want to make some updates to their home and enjoy some traveling.
“Nothing wild with it,” she said of their plans. “Just needed things. It still really hasn’t set in. We’re just doing fix-up things.
“We’re not flashy. We’re just down-home people,” Wilson said. “Money is not going to change us.”
