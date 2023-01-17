BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has announced honor roll students for the second quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by category and grade level.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Kadyn Brown, Brayden Frey and Mason Yaros.
Honor roll
Kira Alloway, Peyton Brown, Kail Carnahan, Elijah Dane, Jordyn Dunham, Mikah Folden, Logan Fradenburg, Levi Homister, Finn Jordan, Kaylee King, Adyson Moore, Sophia Richmond and Zander Sammons.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Zoey Anderson, Lincoln Bowling, Ethan Burgett, Waylon Cox, Ruth Fuentes, Colbie Fuller, Nevaeh Jacquay, Cody Kaufmann and Paxton Hunter-Rowe.
Honor roll
Corbin Brown, Levi Brown, Maddox Brown, Zella Conkle, Ryan Curcio, Andrew Evenson, Miles Hathaway, Braleigh Koch, Xander Kroeckel, Kennedi McCague, Keatyn McKinley, Turner Pruitt, Amber Rellos, Brandon Roby, Aaliyah Shirks, Rudy Shull, Karley Stamper, Abby Stutzman and Dominique Troyer.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Bryson Edsall and Hans Hankey.
Honor roll
Lexie Anderson, Sienna Blevins, Owyn Brown, Brittney Curry, Harper Davis, Hayden Drerup, Aiden Elliott, Evelyn Garman, Victor Hicks, Aspen James, Aden Rellos, Kolten Robertson, Blake Roby, Elijah Slatton, Pearl Slentz, Haley Tincher, Mia Watson, Peytyn Whitesell, Charles Wilson and Lydia Woolf.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Mya Brown and Xavier Osbun.
Honor roll
Avery Fuller, Brice Holcomb, Joslynn Miller and Rilan Myers.
