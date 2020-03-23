AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County said it is closing its doors to the public, temporarily, beginning Monday.
The closing is “for the health, safety and well-being of our community and staff members,” the foundation said in a message.
The foundation staff will be available by telephone at 925-0311 and by email at info@cfdekalb.org during the temporary closing. The message encouraged people to visit its website, cfdekalb.org, and social media channels.
“We encourage everyone to remain indoors and keep safe. Thank you, and we look forward to serving you once again,” the message concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.