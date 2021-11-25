These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Nov. 11-18. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Justin W. Alford, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Shaylynn D. Allen, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
Austin T. Belcher II, Bellevue, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Amber M. Billman, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Cassandra N. Bohler, Garrett, throwing burning material from motor vehicle, $235 (GPD).
Jacob M. Bruce, Huntington, use of telecommunications device, $171 (WPD).
Sonjia R.N. Callahan, Norman, speeding, $196 (AUB).
William E. Carrel, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Jayce D. Conner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Colton J.R. Cripe, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); failure to use turn signal, $190 (GPD).
Tanella J. DeLong, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $196 (AUB).
Jessica L. Duncan, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
Corey L.M. Estok, Wabash, disregarding stop light, $171 (DC).
Kenneth T. Fish, Montpelier, Ohio, no or defective tow lamps on rear unit, $185 (ISP).
John M. Gibson, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Yensley Gonzalez, Miami, Florida, speeding, $171.79 (DC).
Justin L. Graber, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Lilliah R. Grote, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Brandy S. Hall, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Jennifer A. Hartman, Corunna, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Milesia C. Hogue, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Denton L. Johnson, DeWitt, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Gavin Johnson, East Tawas, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Patrick E. Kemp, Linton, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Troy R. Kosmatka, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Michelle M. Laney, Butler, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Arron J. Lautzenheiser, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (WPD).
Hunter R. Louden, New Haven, speeding, $172 (AUB).
Zachery M. Maher, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jose I. Mendoza, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Garrett J. Millhouse, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Joel D. Mitchell, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Sarah R. Moore, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Jilliann K. Mullins, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Eric Murwanashyaka, Columbus, Ohio, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Shila J. Muzzillo, Kendallville, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Jared P. Osborn, Garrett, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
Gina M. Pace, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Ramie D. Palmerton, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC).
Skyler R. Plummer, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Noe A. Rangel, Kendallville, expired registration, $175 (WPD).
Marisol Cervantes Reyes, Ligonier, speeding, $171 (DC).
Josie L. Rinehold, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Mark D. Shinn, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Marcus D. Shirk, LaOtto, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Caesar Simpson, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Gurnam Singh, Norton Shores, Michigan, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Colleen R. Slone, Kimmell, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Colten T.K. Smith, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Eric J. Smith, Fort Wayne, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Sara E. Sowles, Kendallville, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Nitie Sroa, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Ryan D. Stier, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
Rhonda L. Suardini, Shingleton, Michigan, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (DC).
Stefan L. Toney, Denver, Colorado, unsafe lane movement, $165 (AUB).
Sabra A. Vanderpool, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Cathy A. Wallace, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Phillip L. Wayer, Camden, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ryan J. Weber, Auburn, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB); use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Lashonda L. Wilcox, Kendallville, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Brittany K. Woodward, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Lance C. Yarde, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
