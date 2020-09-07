In any sport, records are made to be broken. Some records, however, may never be equaled.
Since I started covering high school sports many a moon ago, I naturally developed an interest in local records.
Eastside has competed in cross country since its formation, in the 1963-1964 school year.
Volleyball became an Indiana High School Athletic Association sport in the 1972-1973 school year, and from my research, Eastside first played in the state tournament series in the 1974-1975 school year.
Soccer was an IHSAA-recognized sport in the 1994-1995 school year, with Eastside beginning play in the fall of 1999 after offering it as a club sport the prior season.
I’ll start with cross country, being the oldest of those three sports.
The 1984 and 1991 teams were both undefeated in dual meets and won conference meet championships. The 1991 team advanced to the state finals, where it finished 13th.
From that 1991 team, Keith Timmerman holds the 5,000-meter school record (3.1 miles) with a time of 15 minutes, 33 seconds at the NECC meet. He was 15th at the state finals, earning first team all-state honors.
Don Drake, a standout from the 1980s teams, was a two-time conference and sectional champion. He was 19th at the 1985 state finals, also earning first team all-state.
Cross country has evolved over the years, from a two-mile distance to 2.5 miles to today’s 3.1 miles. While earlier cross country information is hard to find, Warren Griggs ran a time of 10:15 at the two-mile distance in a 1971 race. Dave Blair ran 12:32 at the 2.5-mile distance in a 1979 race.
On the girls’ side, Ashley Keener was a four-time top 10 finisher in the NECC meet. She ran a best time of 15:07 at 2.5 miles in a 2001 meet. Mary DeWeese has the best mark at 3.1 miles, running 21:28.6 in 2016.
Moving indoors, the Blazers have won volleyball sectional titles in 1977, 1995, 1997, 1999 and 2003. The record for most matches won is 24, set by the 2004 team.
Individually, Ashley Everhart holds records for most kills in a match (28), season (478) and career (1,349). Everhart has seven entries among the top 10 for most kills in a match.
Erin Strock holds the career record for digs (1,702). Rebecca Ruckman owns the records for most assists in a match (48), season (793) and career (2,213).
Four players — Nikki Petry (2006), Kylee Yoder (2014), Jessi Gerke (2019) and Mataya Bireley, accomplished earlier this year — share the record for most aces served in a match with eight.
Yoder served 75 aces in 2014. Megan Strock delivered 147 aces in her four-year career.
From what I have been able to find in soccer, Cedric Hollabaugh registered a career-best 69 points during a four-year soccer career. Jared Yoder has the most goals in a career with 32. Both players tallied five goals in a match.
In a future column, I’ll delve into some football records.
