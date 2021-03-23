Park board meets today
BUTLER — The Butler Parks and Recreation Board meets at 5:30 p.m. today in the City Hall Council Chamber at 215 S. Broadway.
The agenda includes Movies in the Park for 2021, the Maxton Park disc golf project, baseball and softball activities and 2021 activities and events.
The public is invited to attend.
Regional sewer board meets Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
School board to hold executive session
BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board will meet for a closed, executive session at 8 a.m. Saturday at Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
The purpose of the executive session is board instruction, as permitted by the Indiana Open Door Law.
Eastside Foundation
to award scholarships
BUTLER — The Eastside Area Community Foundation is accepting applications for 2021 scholarships.
Completed applications must be submitted by Thursday, April 15. Scholarships are available to current Eastside High School seniors.
Scholarships are also available for current college students who either live in eastern DeKalb County or graduated from Eastside High School.
Applications from college students are due by Saturday, April 3, to be considered.
Applications are available on the foundation’s website, eastsideareacommunityfoundation.org.
Eastpoint Community Church seeks new home
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday.
For nearly two years, the church had met in the Butler Public Library’s community room, but it now is looking for a new meeting location. Information on upcoming meeting times and locations will be posted on the Eastpoint Community Church’s Facebook page or by email at eastpointcommunitychurch.ag@gmail.com.
Town of St. Joe sets biweekly meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St. Masks are required at board meetings.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
The utility office may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Facebook page
Be sure to visit and follow The Butler Bulletin Facebook page. Breaking news items, previews of feature stories and photos can be found there.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com, or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
