ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has announced its honor roll students for the second-quarter grading period that ended Dec. 18, 2020.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished Honor Roll (All A’s)
Madeleine Bultemeier, Lyla Davis, Destinee Erne, Bayleigh Fisher, Carter Goldsmith, Tate Kitchen, Marissa Lehrman, Allison Peters, Kylee Richards, Anna Ruckman, Emmeleigh Shake and Morgan Wahl.
Honor Roll
Jaxon Carter, Riley Cummins, Luke Davis, Madelyn Ferguson, Blake Gerke, Alivia Holcomb and Brantlee Shull.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished Honor Roll (All A’s)
Camille Abel, Remington Keener, Andrew McClain, Isaias Oney, Brody Smith, Levi Steury and Kenzi West.
Honor Roll
Khloe Akey, Brooklyn Davidhizar, Quentin Dickerhoff, Harper Freeman, Ellyana Fuller, Allykzandra Hamilton, Lane Payton, Ava Roark, Leroy Ruckman, Lily Spencer, Sienna Stilley, Gavin Strong, Gibson Ullom and Ryder West.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished Honor Roll (All A’s)
Wade Aschleman, Jayden Ball, Keaton Brown, Cori Carnahan, Mackenzie Dawkins, Gage Fogle, Gavin Franklin, Olivia Lehrman, Ty Sebert, Greenleigh Suffel and Railyn Warstler.
Honor Roll
Jackson Burley, Kain Carter, Gage Donaldson, Mason Ferguson, Payton Geeraedts, Allison Gerke, Emily Graves, Cooper Kaiser, Haidence Keen, Bo Martin, Kaylyn Mayberry, Ava Mendoza, Maliah Snook, Lillian Snyder and Wyatt Tolley.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished Honor Roll (All A’s)
Cooper Abel, Carly Carnahan, Evan Elden, Lucy Kitchen, Alexas Lamberson, Emmi Prough, Caitlin Steffen and Stella Steury.
Honor Roll
Charlis Austin, Dakota Beals, Koen Cazemier, Stella Dickerhoff, Braden Gerke, Trae Ioor, Emily McClain, Job Richman, Wyatt Shull, Bryce Strong and Braidan Wallace.
