BUTLER — Several Eastside students earned gold awards at Indiana State School Music Association state contests recently.
Eastside band student Layla Mulks qualified for state competition by earning a gold rating in Group 1 for her solo in ISSMA district competition Feb. 1 at Carroll High School.
She earned a gold rating with a perfect score at state competition Feb. 29 at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
Eastside choir student Kya Blomeke earned a gold medal for her vocal solo at the state contest Feb. 22 at Perry Meridian High School. She also earned a gold medal in district competition Feb. 8 at DeKalb High School.
The vocal quartet of Lauren Brown, Hannah Brunson, Sydney Marchus and Carissa Peckhart achieved a gold rating with distinction at the state contest.
They also achieved a gold rating in district competition.
Band awards
District
Soloists Lincoln Bollinger, Logan Helbert and Dawson Rosswurm all received silver ratings for their Group 1 solos.
Hailey Mack received a gold rating for her Group 2 solo. Bethany Strong and Lacy Watson received silver ratings for their Group 2 solos.
A saxophone ensemble comprised of Mack, Watson, Jenna Meronk and J'Nae Rothgeb received a silver rating in Group 1.
Vocal awards
District soloists
Seventh-grade students Brooklyn Burley and Odessa DeLong, freshman Kya Blomeke and sophomore Kayden Chapman all earned gold ratings with their solos. Blomeke advanced to state competition.
Seventh-grade students Alyssa Blackburn, Dasia Richards and Charlotte Strong and sophomore Chloey Chambers received silver ratings.
District ensembles
A seventh-grade ensemble of JayLynn Ferguson, Makayla Hartman and Addyson Trausch achieved a gold rating.
An eighth-grade ensemble of Emma Brown, Addison Davidhizar, Baylie Donaldson, Aubry Lamberson and Elmeria Stutzman achieved a gold rating.
A high school ensemble of Lauren Brown, Hannan Brunson, Sydney Marchus and Carissa Peckhart earned a gold rating and qualified for state.
Elementary
Two Riverdale Elementary students participated in the Indiana State School Music Association elementary piano and vocal contest at DeKalb High School Feb. 8.
Fifth-grade student Morgan Crager earned a gold in Group 5 for her piano solo.
Fifth-grade student Emmi Prough earned a gold in Group 5 for her piano solo.
Soloists from Butler and Riverdale elementary schools were unable to participate due to illness, according to elementary music teacher Jana Reinking.
