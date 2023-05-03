Emergency management meeting in Butler Monday
BUTLER — DeKalb County Homeland Security director Jason Meek will lead a discussion about train derailments and emergency management.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8 in the second floor conference room at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
This meeting is open to the public.
Butler farmers market opens Saturday
BUTLER — Beginning this Saturday, the farmers market will return to Butler.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday through October in the west parking lot at the Butler Police Department, 120 W. Main St.
This is open to fruits, vegetables, plants, crafts, bakers, and artists, food vendors and food trucks.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at 570-2309 or by email at melissa.herrman@yahoo.com.
Eastside’s prom is May 13
BUTLER — Eastside’s prom will take place Saturday, May 13 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn.
The grand march is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The prom is from 8-11 p.m.
Sports card show is May 13
DEFIANCE, Ohio — A sports card and collectibles show will take place Saturday, May 13 at Northtowne Mall, 1500 N. Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio.
The show is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher and World Series champion and most valuable player Jose Rijo will sign autographs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For information about tables and reservations, call Chuck Dickerhoff at 908-1790.
Butler lists
meeting schedule
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday each month.
St. Joe lists
meeting schedule
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The office may be reached at 337-5449.
Helping Hands
has new home
BUTLER — The Helping Hands clothing ministry has a new home.
The clothing ministry has moved to 108 E. Main St., just east of the stoplight in Butler.
Helping Hands is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The selection of second-hand items is always growing, with something new with each visit.
Helping Hands is a ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Church news
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will hold dinner church at 4 p.m. Sundays at the Refuge Community Church, 173 W. Oak St., Butler.
