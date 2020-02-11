AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in January in DeKalb County.
Clarence William Warstler, 77, Garrett and Sandra Kay Crager, 67, Auburn.
Nathaniel Dean Duke, 22, Auburn and Kaitlyn Morgan Koziol, 21, Corunna.
Craig Eugene Schaffer, 67, Spencerville and Lori Ann Blaylock, 61, Garrett.
Johannes Ludovicus Geeraedts III, 33, Butler and Brittany Nicole Jones, 30, Butler.
Travis Daniel Fett, 24, Auburn and Jasmine Marie Arterburn, 24, Auburn.
Evan Sutton Cochran, 24, Auburn and Allie Marie Campbell, 24, Auburn.
David Clyde Klopfenstein, 63, Garrett and Angela Marie Kyser, 42, Garrett.
Ivan Esparza-Morales, 27, Auburn and Morgan Rose Gamble, 22, Auburn.
Brady Payton Miller, 25, Auburn and Jamie Ann Phair, 25, Auburn.
Dustin Michael Fender, 33, Auburn and Casey Joy Chorpenning, 33, Auburn.
Lance Alan Winn, 42, Auburn and Kamila Elizbieta Kaszczynska, 33, Suchacz, Poland.
James Leo Burkhart, 29, Auburn and Courtney Lee Perrine, 29, Auburn.
Jason Ashok Magan, 27, Auburn and Franchesca Devanna Rodriguez-Santos, 26, Auburn.
Dustin Lane Bornw, 23, Auburn and Brooke Taylor Bartholomew, 23, Auburn.
