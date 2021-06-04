BUTLER — Owners and fans of Graham automobiles will descend upon DeKalb County today for their Great Lakes Region meet.
The event will start at the Early Ford V8 Museum south of Auburn, with a picnic lunch in Butler's Maxton Park, followed by a visit to the International Monster Truck Hall of Fame Museum, also in Butler.
Graham automobiles were manufactured from 1928- 1941 by Indiana-born brothers Joseph, Robert and Ray Graham.
Graham Owners Club International was established in 1972, with the mission of preserving and restoring Graham-built vehicles while bringing together people who admire them.
The group has more than 600 members throughout the United States, Canada, South America, Germany, Sweden, Australia and New Zealand.
Approximately 50 members are expected to attend today’s regional meet, according to Fort Wayne resident and GOCI member Donna Stryker. Along with members in surrounding states, visitors are expected from New Hampshire, Texas, Virginia and other states.
“We have so many people from the whole club who want to attend, because no one’s had a meet for a long time,” Stryker said.
Stryker said international meets typically mean members bring their Grahams, but she’s hopeful more attendees will roll out theirs this weekend. She confirmed that a member will drive a 1941 Graham Hollywood.
International meets last a week, taking place in different countries each year, but the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to COVID. In non-COVID years, regional meets take place over a weekend each fall and spring.
Stryker and her husband, Mark, attended their first international meet in 2011 in East Lansing, Michigan. Mark now serves as a GOCI director. Owners of a restoration business, they typically set up at the swap meet during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
“That’s where we found our Graham, which needed a lot of work,” she explained. “We had never heard of a Graham. When we researched it, that’s when we found out there was a Graham owners club.”
The Strykers now own several Grahams, including 1928, 1930, 1931 and 1936 models.
“It’s all about the Grahams, but we are like a Graham family on top of anything,” Stryker said. “We can’t wait to get together and see each other. It’s like one great big family.”
At international meets, “You might go to two or three different things every day for a whole week,” she said. “It’s really awesome to see all the Grahams going down the street together. It’s a really, really good time.”
