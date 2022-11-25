BUTLER — In August, the Butler Police Department recovered a number of stolen tools and pieces of equipment.
By statute, if those items go unclaimed after 90 days, they can be sold, with proceeds going to DeKalb County’s general fund.
Monday, the Butler Board of Works authorized Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger to have Littlejohn Auctions of Auburn conduct an online auction of those items at a cost of $400, plus a percentage of the proceeds.
“It’s taking up space and we need to get rid of it,” Heffelfinger said. Littlejohn would be responsible for releasing the items to the purchaser. Heffelfinger said he has a court order authorizing him to have the items sold.
Board members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson voted to table a request from City Superintendent Eric Dohner to replace a service body on a 2011 Ford F-250 truck. Dohner said the truck is in good shape, but the bed is rusted out.
He presented a $14,670 quote from Lindco to replace the existing bed with a heavy-duty fiberglass one. Dohner was asked to seek references on the fiberglass bed as well as obtain quotes for a steel bed.
Later, he asked for guidance to order a dump truck to replace a 2000 International unit and to purchase another crane truck to eliminate cross contamination between the water and wastewater departments.
“I’m asking you guys to give me permission to figure out how I can get these things ordered and get them ordered,” Dohner said. “I’ve talked to several people and nobody has anything coming in that’s not sold.”
A new dump truck, depending on make and model, could cost between $175,000 to $200,000. If the city goes with a Mack, it won’t be available until the end of 2023. If the city purchases an International, it could take 1-1/2 years or longer to receive. A crane truck could cost $100,000.
“It kind of puts us in a bad spot,” Dohner said. “Trust me, I don’t just want to spend money. I’ll do due diligence before I do anything.”
“I’d like see some type of paperwork with some pricing on it before I commit to anything,” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
“They’re not going to commit to anything. I can give it to you, but 30 days later, it’s no good,” he said.
“We want to see information here,” Hartman said, meaning the Board of Works. “Right now, you have not given us one piece of paper.
“All I was asking for was permission,” Dohner said. “If I don’t get permission to order them, I can’t do anything.
“I’ll get all the quotes and stuff, but the numbers will only be good for a little bit.”
“Do we need to prioritize? Do we need both of them?” Johnson asked.
City Planner Vivian Likes said a listening session from the vision planning sessions held earlier this year in the county will take place from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, 400 S. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said Parkview Health has requested a change in the lease agreement with the city to house an ambulance in Butler. Parkview is wanting to change from an annual renewal to a fixed term of five years, with 180 days notice to terminate. The city has countered with an option of making an annual adjustment for utility costs.
