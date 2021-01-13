BUTLER — These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Dec. 31-Jan. 6. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Britteney M. Adams, Raleigh, North Carolina, false and fictitious, $150 (DC).
Abraham S. Ahmed, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Sonia M. Alfaro, Fort Wayne, slow-moving vehicle on interstate not keeping right, $190 (AUB).
Alexis E. Andress, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Roy L. Axline, Goshen, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Paul J. Botsford Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
William A. Burress, Eaton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Angela M. Clark, Bryon Center, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP).
John T. Davies, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Jacob S. Davis, Auburn, failure to yield, $171 (AUB).
Andrew J. Dent, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Blake M. Edwards, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC).
Derek M. Farber, LaGrange, speeding, $150 (DC).
Joshua N. Ford, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Terrance A. Frison, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Justin L. Graber, Auburn, speeding, $175 (DC).
Wendy A. Haiflich, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Monica E. Healy, Wolcottville, no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (GPD).
Nathaniel E. James, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (DC).
Randa R. Katschke, Auburn, passing in no passing zone, $171 (DC).
Sarbjeet Kaur, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Andrea N. Linson, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Richard R. Lopez, Kendallville, speeding, $260 (ISP).
Jane A. Millhouse-Mann, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kiara L. McCreery, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (AS).
Timothy J. McQueen II, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Neilee M. Medley, Churubusco, railroad flagman violation, $196 (GPD).
Chanse S. Moore, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Sage R. Morningstar, Garrett, learner permit violation, $185 (GPD).
Ashley M. Neeley, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Caleb A. Nixon, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Shwe Nyunt, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Jennifer L. Oberlin, Auburn, speeding, $179 (WPD).
Jessica R. Ordway, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Larry L. Owen, Garrett, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Jarin C. Parker, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Heriberto Guerrero-Rivera, Butler, speeding, $171 (BPD); no valid driver’s license, $150 (BPD).
Charles M. Shelton, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
Mark D. Shinn, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Brian J. Spaulding, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Sierra D. Temple, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Zachary J. Traxler, Butler, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (AUB).
Tammi J. VanDyke, Butler, speeding, $166 (DC).
Matthew J.L. Warner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Megan L. Weyrick, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nolan J. Wible, Wolcottville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Catherine E. Willoughby, Lexington, Kentucky, speeding, $150 (DC).
Austin J. Wolf, Angola, false or fictitious plates, $150 (BPD); no valid driver’s license, $150 (BPD).
Andre J. Young, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
