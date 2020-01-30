BUTLER — Tracey Hawkins has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Butler City Council, according to DeKalb County Republican Chairman Rick Ring.
Hawkins will take the District 1 council seat vacated by Eric Dohner, who resigned to take a full-time position as the city’s street superintendent.
Hawkins lives in Northcrest Mobile Court, according to his certificate of appointment.
Because Dohner won election as a Republican, Ring made the appointment after consulting with the Wilmington 1 Republican precinct committeeman and new Mayor Mike Hartman.
