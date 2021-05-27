BUTLER — Forest River Products could be expanding its operations in Butler.
Mayor Mike Hartman said the Elkhart-based company has secured an agreement to acquire 72 acres of land on the west side of South Broadway.
The property is between Color Master and South Shore Mobile Home Park.
Company officials declined to comment, deferring all questions to the City of Butler.
From his conversations with Forest River officials, Hartman said the project is a “multi-million dollar” investment with four to five buildings that, when finished, could result in the creation of up to 500 jobs.
Plans are to build travel trailers and fifth-wheel recreational vehicles at the new site.
Forest River already has one location in Butler, where it builds XLR toy haulers at its facility at 685 E. Main St.
“They really like what they’re seeing out of the Butler plant now,” Hartman said. “They’re very happy with the labor market here.” He estimated about 50% of the workforce at the Butler facility is Amish.
Company officials do not have a time frame to begin construction, the mayor said. The land for expansion currently is being used for farming.
Forest River officials confirmed there is no timeline for construction or specific sizes for the buildings.
“I’m really overwhelmed and excited,” Hartman said. “You can really see the value this is going to bring to the City of Butler and the value it’s going to bring to the county, especially if we get some of the vendors that follow them here.
“I’m very happy about the additional jobs this is going to create,” he continued. “I’m hoping with the wages they’re going to offer, it’s going to attract new people to Butler.”
“They’ve seen that the City of Butler and DeKalb County are good places to do business,” said Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership. “I know they’re excited with the access to specialized talent … being able to tap into the Amish population in DeKalb County and northern Allen County.
“I think it’s a testament to the hard work that Mayor Hartman’s put in over the last year and a half,” King said. “I congratulate him on getting this project done for the city. It’s more positive momentum as we continue to build on our successes.”
Both Hartman and King said this and other potential employment opportunities only strengthen the need for an in-depth study of the housing needs in Butler and DeKalb County.
“It’s going to be at the forefront for us trying to get a heads-up on the housing situation,” Hartman said. In speaking with the five members of Butler’s City Council — Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson, Gary Miller, Gale Ryan and Bill White — Hartman said each one said housing growth has to be a priority.
“We definitely have to be looking to get housing expansion,” he stated.
“It adds to the importance of the ability to have workforce housing and being able to recruit talent for this expansion as we continue to grow county-wide,” King said. “We continue to have conversations with prospective developers in trying to find right matches and meeting the right fit.”
In June, a year-long housing study will commence, King said. That study will examine the housing needs for all DeKalb County communities.
“What does it look like? At this time, we don’t know,” King said. “We do know workforce housing is a major need, but what other needs do we also have?
“We continue to try to field interest and try to spur interest with developers for housing opportunities.
“With these jobs added for Forest River and other companies, we have to continue to try and recruit talent to our area, but we’ve got to make sure they have a place to live, too.”
With Forest River poised to expand at the south edge of the city, Hartman said it also strengthens the city’s case for seeing the long-planned south side sewer project funded and completed. Two previous state grant applications were unsuccessful.
Hartman credited local real estate agent Rick Brown for his efforts in making the Forest River agreement happen. Discussions began several months ago, the mayor noted.
“Rick was the most instrumental in this whole thing going through,” Hartman said. “He was representing the sellers, but he also had the City of Butler and Forest River in mind, as well. He worked for all three of us. Rick really was the glue that held this all together.”
