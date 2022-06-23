BUTLER — North and South Broadway (S.R. 1) in Butler will be a little tougher to negotiate over the next several months in order to make some long-needed infrastructure improvements.
Monday, City Superintendent Eric Dohner told the Board of Works the first of two major projects will begin in August or September.
A stormwater project will begin along South Broadway, designed to improve drainage in the area.
In October, the city received a $2.625 million grant from the Indiana Finance Authority. Butler will invest about $1 million of its own funds to pay help for the project. The project is expected to cost approximately $6.7 million.
The project will include a new stormwater line from R.E. Jones Road to the northernmost Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, connecting to the 48-inch stormwater drain that runs parallel to those tracks.
It’s also hoped to run the sewer south of R.E. Jones to a county ditch near C.R. 32 to improve drainage in that area.
“By planning ahead for possibly more growth, we’ll have some infrastructure already in place,” Mayor Mike Hartman said in a previous story.
“It’s been long overdue,” Hartman said at the time of the grant award. “There is no stormwater drainage at all on the south side. Hopefully, this will alleviate some flooding in some residents’ basements because the water will actually have a place to go.”
Monday, Dohner said much of the work will be in the road right-of-way. While he is hopeful to keep one lane of traffic open, full street closures are possible.
In spring 2023, the focus will shift to North Broadway, which will be closed completely in work areas. That will enable crews to install a new sewer line down the middle of the street, a new water line on the west side and a new stormwater line on the east side.
Wessler Engineering has been hired to design the North Broadway work. That project has not yet been bid.
North Broadway has sections of aging, frequently-repaired water lines that have needed replacement for several years.
“North Broadway will be 100% closed,” Dohner said. “It will be a complete reconstruction. It will be nice when it’s done. We’re going to be torn up for a while once we start.”
The Board of Works approved a $6,677,997 guaranteed savings contract with Bowen Engineering for the South Broadway work.
With the contract, the city is guaranteed to recover more than $8.3 million in energy and operational savings in costs — an average of more than $415,000 per year — to fully treat stormwater within the first 20 years of operation, beginning once the project has been completed.
In an email, Butler utility consultant Dave Wagner explained the guaranteed savings contract locks in costs and there are no change orders during construction.
“If, during construction, the contractor saves money because of material, equipment or labor savings, the city gets those savings rather than the contractor,” Wagner wrote.
The city has used guaranteed savings agreements with Bowen on several occasions, he added, with an average of 6% to 7% savings achieved in each project, including the current long-term control project, even with escalating materials costs.
Related to the South Broadway project, the Board of Works approved several additional contracts:
• R&R Visual Inc., not to exceed $20,000, to do video documentation of the location and depth of all sewer laterals;
• $117,613 with Engineering Resources for inspection work;
• $15,000 with Lori Shipman Consulting to act as the local wage standard administrator; and
• $126,800 with Donohue & Associates as an amendment for engineering work.
Regarding R&R’s work, Dohner said, “Inches are going to matter” with this project.
“If there’s a sewer lateral on somebody’s property that’s in conflict with where the pipe lays, it’s not like we can go above it or over it,” he said. “We have to have the proper fall. It’s better to figure it out now and be able to adjust the pipe as we can.
“If we assume that we’re going to miss and one runs in, it could put a stop to the whole project, which could mean they have to re-lay pipe.”
Without this step, construction could be delayed several days until an issue is resolved. “We see this as a big potential problem,” Dohner said of possible conflicts with sewer laterals. “That’s why we’re trying to figure it out on the front end.”
R&R Visual was the only vendor to provide an end price, in this case not to exceed $20,000. Two others were contacted but only gave hourly rates.
In other business, with Pulver Excavating already in town to do other paving work, the Board of Works approved a $11,820 bid to pave North High Street between Independence and Liberty streets to complete that section.
Late last year, the city awarded a $228,723.80 contract to Pulver for 2022 street work to be paid from a Community Crossings grant.
Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson approved an $18,700 quote from Kenn-Feld Group of Edgerton, Ohio for two John Deere mowers.
The board approved a $495,582 disbursement to Bowen Engineering from the city’s state revolving loan for work on the long-term control project at the wastewater treatment plant.
The board tabled discussion on a $25,943 quote from All-Star Communications for security cameras.
At least six vendors have signed up for the city’s farmer’s market, which opens Friday, City Planner Vivian Likes announced. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, people are asked to contact Likes at 868-5200, ext. 1304 or Butler Main Street president Tracey Robideau at 333-2594.
The board approved two special event requests in the downtown area.
The first event, a barbecue fest, will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The second event, a bike night, is from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
