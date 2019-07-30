Martenies graduates from Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Alex Martenies of Butler graduated with a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Utah on May 2.
Filson graduates from Trine
ANGOLA — Erica Filson of Spencerville was among students from the College of Graduate and Professional Studies who were awarded a degree during commencement ceremonies at Trine University on May 4.
Filson earned a master of science in leadership degree, majoring in leadership.
More than 700 students were part of the Trine University Class of 2019.
Snyder named to dean’s list
ANGOLA — Austin Snyder of St. Joe, a student on Trine University’s main campus, earned Dean’s List recognition for the spring 2019 term.
Snyder is majoring in mechanical engineering.
To earn Dean’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.5-3.749.
Saint Francis announces dean’s list
FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne has announced students who have been named to its dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester.
To be placed on the dean’s list, a student must earn at least 12 semester hours of class credit and attain a scholastic semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Butler: Nicole Hess and Hannah Walls.
St. Joe: Ethan Schiffli.
Spencerville: Lucas Chapman.
Kem named to president’s list
OXFORD, Ohio — Blake Kem of Spencerville has been named to the president’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Miami University.
Kem is majoring in architecture and Spanish.
Miami University students who rank in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division qualify for the president’s list, recognizing academic excellence.
