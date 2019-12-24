Police make arrests
Cynthia Woods, 55, of the 400 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Dec. 9 by Butler Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, an possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Chorpenning, 62, of the 400 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Dec. 9 by Butler Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dominic Messer, 20, of the 500 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Dec. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Thomas Jay Weimer, 48, of the 100 block of West Marion Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Dec. 10 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Vanessa Bailey, 39, of the 700 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 8 p.m. Dec. 11 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob Smith, 23, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Dec. 12 by Butler Police on a warrant alleging possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kaitlin Dove, 24, of the 2000 block of C.R. 81, Butler, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Dec. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Tavarous Ford, 37, of the 500 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Dec. 14 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor.
Samantha Buckhardt, 27, of the 6300 block of C.R. 64, Butler, was arrested at 3:47 a.m. Dec. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under age 18, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jerry Pomeroy, 35, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:04 a.m. Dec. 14 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Gates, 44, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Dec. 14 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to report to jail to serve a sentence for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, a Level 5 felony.
