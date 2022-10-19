ST. JOE — They came in all shapes, sizes and colors.
Most made or were capable of making lots of sounds or came equipped with flashing lights.
Some could break things. Others could pick things up or spray lots of water.
Still others could work the land to grow crops or to clear space to build things.
Students at Butler and Riverdale elementary schools have spent the last two months in career exploration.
Under bright, sunny skies, Thursday was a way to bring that to life with all shapes, sorts and sizes of vehicles to students at Riverdale in St. Joe. Students at Butler Elementary got their up-close look Oct. 7.
The vehicles ranged from police cars to large farm implements to heavy-duty wreckers capable of lifting fully-loaded semis and much more.
“They can see the different careers, see the vehicles and learn about the jobs that go with that,” elementary school counselor Lori Kaiser said. “We have a little bit of everything.
“The kids love it, the teachers love it, and the participants have loved it,” she said. “I just think the kids get to ask a lot of good questions. They get to see things they might normally get to see every day.”
“I liked that they explained what the vehicle is and what it does,” said fourth-grade student Audrina Collie.
“It was neat to see all the trucks because dad is actually a firefighter,” third-grade student Ethan Richmond said.
“I liked honking the horns because I honked them the loudest,” kindergarten student Ryliy Dennis said.
“My favorite was the ambulance and fire trucks because they were cool,” kindergarten student Jackson Davis said.
These entities were represented at Butler Elementary: Eastside FFA, Parker Wrecker Service, Butler Fire Department, Butler Police Department, City of Butler Street Department, Mayor Mike Hartman, Kona Ice, DeKalb County Highway Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Moughler Farms.
These entities were represented at Riverdale Elementary: Steury Farms, Forest River Inc., Parker Wrecker Service, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, DeKalb County Highway Department, Eastside athletics, Eastside FFA, City of Butler Street Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Great Lakes Scale, Premier Truck Rental, Riverside Towing, Baker Family, Spencerville Fire Department and Tradition Transportation.
