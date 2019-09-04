INDIANAPOLIS — College students, recent graduates and graduate students who are interested in state government and are looking for a paid spring-semester internship can apply to the Indiana Senate for the 2020 legislative session, said state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.
The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering full-time positions in many departments, including legislative, legal, policy, communications, multimedia and information technology, he noted. Qualified candidates must be at least a college sophomore.
Benefits include a $750 biweekly stipend, scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Chosen applicants will work at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis, beginning with a mandatory orientation in late December, and concluding at the end of the legislative session in March.
Each internship requires its own set of responsibilities and expectations:
- Legislative interns track and analyze bill data, provide constituent services, staff committee meetings and conduct policy research;
- Legal interns conduct legal and policy research, file legislative documents within deadlines, summarize amendments and conference committees and create the daily legislative agenda;
- Policy interns conduct research, track legislative proposals and summarize legislation;
- Press secretary interns track legislation, write news releases and op-eds, create e-communications and social media strategies and work with members of the media;
- Information technology interns respond to IT needs of senators and staff, troubleshoot hardware and software issues, assist in the implementation of new technologies and re-format and re-image computers; and
- Multimedia interns assist with Senate photography and videography needs, monitor online streaming of committees and session, create visual content for print and web and assist in website management.
“Through Senate internships, students gain time-management, communication and problem-solving skills that they can take with them as they enter the competitive workforce,” Kruse said. “I strongly encourage qualified candidates, specifically those in Senate District 14, to apply for this unique and rewarding opportunity.”More information and applications for internships with the Indiana Senate Republican Caucus can be found online at IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
