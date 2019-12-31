Margaret Rodkey

BUTLER — Margaret “Elaine” Rodkey, 83, of Butler and formerly of Elkhart, died Dec. 22, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Clifford Lockwood

WATERLOO — Clifford A. Lockwood, 94, Waterloo, died Dec. 27, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Gail McIntosh

HAMILTON — Gail E. McIntosh, 94, of Hamilton, died Dec. 22, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Betty Miller

AUBURN — Betty Miller, 87, of Auburn, died Dec. 24, 2019.

Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Craig Anderson

LAOTTO — Craig E. Anderson, 59, of LaOtto, died Dec. 20, 2019.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.

Rhonda Bridegan

LAOTTO — Rhonda Bridegan, 60, of LaOtto, died Dec. 27, 2019.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Karen Beberstein

AVILLA — Karen J. Beberstein, 73, of Avilla, died Dec. 24, 2019.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

JoAnn Jennings

AVILLA — JoAnn Jennings, 80, of Avilla, died Dec. 20, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Ethel Cram

ANGOLA — Ethel “Louise” Cram, 76, of Angola, died Dec. 19, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Rosemarie Kivits

ANGOLA — Rosemarie Kivits, 94, of Angola, died Dec. 22, 2019.

There will be no services.

David Smart

ANGOLA — David Wayne Smart, 72, of Angola and born in Garrett, died Dec. 23, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Orla Wiltse

ANGOLA — Orla Mae Wiltse, 81, of Angola, died Dec. 22, 2019.

Eagle Funeral Home, Quincy, Michigan, handled arrangements.

Betty Atz

KENDALLVILLE — Betty R. Atz, 99, of Kendallville, died Dec. 21, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Lewis Brewster

KENDALLVILLE — Lewis Allen Brewster, 86, of Kendallville, died Dec. 24, 2019.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Luella Campbell

KENDALLVILLE — Luella Campbell, 63, of Kendallville, died Dec. 24, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Diane Meaker

KENDALLVILLE — Diane Michelle “Tinkerbelle” (Treft) Meaker, 53, of Kendallville, died Dec. 23, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jerry Johnson

ALBION — Jerry W. “Barefoot” Johnson, 72, of Albion and born in Auburn, died Dec. 27, 2019.

Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center, Ligonier, is handling arrangements.

Clayton Morr

WAWAKA — Clayton W. Morr, 82, of Wawaka, died Dec. 28, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.