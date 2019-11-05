During the 2019 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly focused on better understanding our state’s water infrastructure and ensuring our water remains clean, safe and affordable for Hoosiers.
We passed Senate Enrolled Act 4, which serves as Indiana’s next step toward studying and managing Indiana’s water resources by encouraging a regional water planning approach that works with local utilities to examine water loss caused by poor infrastructure.
In addition, we passed House Enrolled Act 1406, which outlines how state funding can be utilized to assist local water infrastructure programs.
Indiana continues to receive good news as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced the state will receive a $436 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan to help finance wastewater and drinking water projects.
This funding will be able to provide 28 loans to 20 Indiana communities and lend a combined $900 million from state resources and annual federal grant dollars to support water infrastructure projects throughout the state.
In Senate District 14, Woodburn received $7,565,000 for a new treatment plant.
Drinking water projects will include efforts to improve water treatment plants, storage tanks, distribution system components, wells and pump stations as well as to construct resiliency features and implement water conservation measures.
Wastewater projects will include efforts to increase capacity of wastewater treatment plants, tunnels to capture combined sewer overflows, and collection systems.
This loan will help fund upgrades and improvements as critical water utility infrastructure reaches the end of its useful life. Additionally, this allows utilities to plan for expansion and modernization in an orderly fashion, creating more than 3,000 jobs.
Ensuring clean water and protecting Hoosiers’ health is important, and I’m happy to see us moving in the right direction.
What do you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.