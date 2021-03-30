340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Easter egg scavenger hunt is underway
The library is hosting an Easter egg scavenger hunt through Thursday.
Children are invited to come to the library, count the number of Easter eggs they find and write them down on paper at either the circulation desk or the children’s desk.
Patrons may fill out only one paper entry each. On the last day, Ms. Teya will contact the winner of the big prize.
New materials available
Large print: “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box; “The Consequences of Fear” by Jacqueline Winspear; “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah; “The Kitchen Front” by Jennifer Ryan.
Biography: “The Last Pirate of New York: A Ghost Ship Killer and the Birth of a Gangster Nation” by Rich Cohen; “When Harry Met Minnie: A True Story of Love and Friendship” by Martha Teichner; “Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted” by Suleika Jaoaud.
History: “Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age” by Annalee Newitz; “Let the Lord Sort Them: The Rise and Fall of the Death Penalty” by Maurice Chammah; “The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage and Justice” by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon.
Society: “The Moment of Life: How Empowering Women Changes the World” by Melinda Gates; “Guilty Admissions: The Bribes, Favors and Phonies Behind the College Cheating Scandal” by Nicole LaPorte.
Cooking, food and wine: “The Mighty Bean: 100 Easy Recipe That Are Good for Your Health, the World and Your Budget” (Countryman Know How) by Judith Choate.
Health, mind and body: “Feel Better in 5: Your Daily Plan to Feel Great for Life” by Rangan Chatterjee.
Teen: “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” by Ransom Riggs; “Red Hood” by Elana K. Arnold; “The Lost Girl of Astor Street” (Blink series) by Stephanie Morrill.
Meetings and events
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes take place from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday. Class size is limited.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each week at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
Citizens who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours to receive assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
Safety measures
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available.
For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.