BUTLER — Eastside graduates were encouraged to take what they’ve learned — particularly from mistakes — while forging their own paths.
The class’s three valedictorians — Garrett Thompson, Carsen Jacobs and Caeden Moughler — reflected on the path to graduation day while offering words of encouragement.
“While there were many of these obstacles in our way, we have pushed through and made it to this important day,” said Thompson, who addressed his classmates first.
“We have all worked very hard to get here. I hope you all look fondly upon the last four years as we enter the next phase of our lives.
“I want to leave you with these words from Ralph Waldo Emerson: ‘It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.’
“No matter where life takes you, I encourage you to never forget your years here at Eastside,” Thompson said. “I hope there are times at which you can look back and reflect.
“Reflect on all that you have accomplished and overcome.”
“Our high school experience has been full of ups and downs,” Jacobs said. “We have overcome challenges and obstacles that seemed impossible when we were younger.
“Our achievements and successes have been the product of those challenges and difficult experiences. We have endured and have perceived to be here today.
“Each of us will take a different path in life,” Jacobs said. “The Roman poet Horace once said, ‘Adversity reveals genius, prosperity conceals it.’
“I challenge you, the Class of 2023, to look back on all of the impossible obstacles you have overcome and never fear failure, because it is the losses that teach us how to improve.
“It is the adversity that builds our character and prepares us for the future,” Jacobs summed up. “Set goals, take on adversity and reveal your genius.”
Moughler, who spoke after classmates received their diplomas, quipped that they saved the best for last.
On a serious note, he thanked teachers, administrators, coaches, bus drivers, cafeteria staff and everyone associated with Eastside. “We appreciate your time and dedication to improving and guiding our lives at school,” he said. “The class will miss your smiling faces.
“Thank you to our friends and our family. You are the people that pushed us to be our best in the classroom and on the field. You also pushed us to be the best version of ourselves, day in and day out.
“Finally, I would like to thank God,” Moughler said. “Romans 5:8 says, ‘But God shows his love for us in that while we were still, Christ died for us.’
“God loves you and He loves me and everyone in this room. With God as the center of our lives, I hope that we can find a way to love each other the same way God loves each one of us.”
Ninety-one of the 100 seniors participated in Sunday’s ceremony. Eastside Principal Orie Foster announced 63 seniors plan to attend college. Two will enter the military and 32 will enter the workforce.
Nineteen seniors are members of the National Honor Society. Twenty seniors are Eastside Honor Program recipients and 55 participated in internship programs and career and technical education programs.
Thirty seniors achieved academic honors diplomas and 10 earned technical honors diplomas.
Foster introduced the top 10 seniors: Jacobs, Moughler, Thompson, Lydia Strong, Eleanor Neumann, Carter Rutan, Grace Kreischer, Ava Paddock, Kaylie Hertig and Carson Days.
“It’s once been said that magic is simply believing in yourself. If you do that, anything can happen,” DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said in his remarks to the class.
“Simply put, believe in yourself and anything is possible. When you walk out these doors today graduates, you’ll receive another opportunity.
“Whatever chapter’s next in your life, you’ll be the first version of yourself again. You’ll learn and you’ll evolve,” he continued.
“You’ll have another opportunity to once again do something magical and do something great in this world.”
