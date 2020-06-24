BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District is inviting parents to take a school re-entry survey.
The survey may be found on the school district’s website, dekalbeastern.com. Parents are asked to complete the survey by noon Wednesday, July 8.
“The survey is designed to give us information to share with the county health officials so we know how to proceed with school opening,” said DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens.
Survey questions include:
• “Do you agree that our schools should do everything possible to ensure the health and safety of our students and community?” (Yes or no response).
• “What school will your child(ren) attend? (Check all that apply: Eastside Junior-Senior High School, Butler Elementary, Riverdale Elementary).” An additional question asks parents to list the grade levels of each student.
Masks all day:
• “The local health department has advised students and staff should wear face masks/coverings when at school. If wearing a face mask/covering is the requirement for the entire school day, how likely are you to allow your child to return to school in the fall?” Options include: Will send my child to school; likely; undecided; not likely; will not send my child to school.
Masks in moderation:
• “We are working to develop classroom settings that allow social distancing to occur thus allowing students to take off the masks periodically. This means students would need to wear face masks/coverings during portions of the school day when social distancing cannot be maintained. If wearing a face mask/covering is required when social distancing cannot be maintained, how likely are you to allow your child to return to school in the fall?” Options include: Will send my child to school; likely; undecided; not likely; will not send my child to school.
Virtual/remote learning option:
• “If given the choice for students between virtual/remote learning or in-person attendance, which instructional option would you choose for your child(ren) in the fall?” Options include: in-person attendance or virtual/remote.
• “If face masks/coverings are required for students during all or portions of the school day, which instructional option would you choose for your child(ren) in the fall?” Options include: in-person attendance or virtual/remote.
Transportation: ridership v. self transportation
• “In an effort to create additional distance between students riding the bus, would you be willing/able to have your child self transport(ed) to and/or from school in the fall?” (Yes or no response).
• “Maintaining social distance on a school bus is extremely difficult and the local health department has advised that students wear a face mask/covering while on the bus. If this were the requirement, what is the likelihood that you would have your child ride the bus to and/or from school this fall?” Options include: Very likely; likely; undecided; not likely; not very likely.
The survey also invites parents to submit questions, ideas suggestions and share concerns.
A statement announcing the survey reads: “The DeKalb County School administrators and their superintendents are actively engaged in preparing schools for re-opening for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Our goal is to have school fully operational on our official start date, which is Aug. 4, 2020. Obviously, this process is much different than past years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Upon the release of state re-entry guidance on June 5, the DeKalb County Health Department and local medical professionals have been collaborating on how to conduct in-person schooling while maintaining a safe environment for students and staff at school.
“Helping to contain the spread of COVID-19 is paramount to not only the safety of our students but also our community at large. The health department is stating that the wearing of masks during school hours is critical to contain the spread of the virus. This means anyone in the school or using school transportation must be masked except for specific activities such as lunch or when students are outside and properly social distanced.
“We understand the stress and anxiety this global pandemic has caused and the desire to return to school weighs heavy on all of us. We will be prepared to serve the needs of our students whether in person or virtually/remotely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.