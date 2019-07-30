Jesse Reddin
WATERLOO — Jesse “Fuzz” Reddin, 78, of Waterloo, died July 22, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Jean Conkle
HAMILTON — Jean M. Conkle, 59, of Hamilton, died July 21, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Carolyn Kauffman
WOODBURN — Carolyn Kay Kauffman, 57, of Woodburn, died July 25, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Lenora Johnson
AUBURN — Lenora L. Johnson, 91, of Auburn, died July 23, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Diana Sleeper
AUBURN — Diana L. Sleeper, 71, of Auburn, died July 20, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Cora Tuttle
AUBURN — Cora Tuttle, 93, of Auburn, died July 26, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
James McPheeters
GARRETT — James “Gary” McPheeters, 85, of Garrett, died July 23, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Nancy Lesiak
HUDSON — Nancy Lou Lesiak, 83, of Hudson, died July 23, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Edward Hartman
ANGOLA — Edward “Ed” John Hartman, 93, of Crooked Lake, Angola, died July 26, 2019.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lester Owens
ANGOLA — Lester Owens, 70, of Angola and formerly of Avilla, died July 20, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Benjamin Williamson
FREMONT — Benjamin “Todd” Williamson, 65, of Fremont, died July 22, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Marian Sanders
ORLAND — Marian E. Sanders, 90, of Orland, died July 24, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
James Bruce
KENDALLVILLE — James Bruce, 77, of Kendallville, died July 25, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Joan Czupryn
KENDALLVILLE — Joan Czupryn, 85, of Kendallville, died July 25, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jerremmy Hall
KENDALLVILLE — Jerremmy Lee Hall, 20, of Kendallville, died July 23, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Charles Knight
KENDALLVILLE — Charles Ray Knight, 90, of Kendallville, died July 22, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Susan James
AVILLA — Susan L. James, 74, of Avilla, died July 20, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Margaret Keim
AVILLA — Margaret “Maggie” N. Keim, 79, of Avilla, died July 20, 2019.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Willis Hicks
ALBION — Willis Ray Hicks, 72, of Albion, died July 24, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Dortha Irven
ALBION — Dortha V. Irven, 99, of Albion, died July 21, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Paul Copeland
FORT WAYNE — Paul Copeland, 63, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Angola, died July 19, 2019.
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
