AUBURN — These licenses to wed were granted in August in DeKalb County.
Damian Kain Bowers, 24, Auburn and Ashlyn Marie Conrad, 19, Auburn.
Je’kya Lathea Turpin-Cummings, 20, Garrett and Stephanie Ann Lolmaugh, 20, Garrett.
Reiley Alexander Pugh, 22, Butler and Amanda Jo Oster, 26, Butler.
Robert Bruce Elliott III, 26, Auburn and Brittany Markel Higginbotham, 26, Auburn.
Jeffrey Nosek, 37, Auburn and Ashley Hobbs, 37, Auburn.
Timothy Scott Hopkins, 39, Auburn and Amanda Allen, 36, Auburn.
Daniel William Forero, 27, Fayetteville, Georgia, and Krisina Martinez, 24, Garrett.
Michael Gerald Quaderer, 37, Ashley and Kerry Lynn Thomas, 50, Ashley.
Kurt A. Perkins, 51, Corunna and Clarissa Yoquelet, 48, Garrett.
David Newell Bruce, 24, Corunna and Audrey Elizabeth Post, 25, Solsberry.
Dylan Michael Vandezande, 23, Garrett and Sage Renee Evans, 22, Kendallville.
Sean Kaohu Kalaau, 47, Auburn and Shannon Brea Haifley, 44, Auburn.
Kim O. Walker, 57, Auburn and Michele Jo Bauman, 58, Auburn.
Frank Leonard Sullivan, 48, Auburn and Lily Stetler, 46, Auburn.
Derek Alan Michael McDonald, 28, Garrett and Samantha Leigh Knisely, 26, Garrett.
Tycius Mason Getts, 21, Corunna and Lorel Rae Clark, 20, New Haven.
Randall John Deetz, 69, Waterloo and Dianna Lynn Buss, 63, Waterloo.
Raymond Albert Kelton Jr., 23, Butler and Gabrielle Renea Shay, 23, Butler.
Branden Joseph Irel Wygant, 24, Auburn and Carolynne Rae Sprau, 23, Auburn.
Andrew Paul Taylor, 34, Auburn and Nicole Lynn Immel, 36, Auburn.
Casey Madison Taylor, 22, Butler and Jessica Ann Poiry, 20, Northwood, Ohio.
Aaron Daniel Bunke, 25, Toledo, Ohio and Breanna Lashay Merryman, 23, Ashley.
Gabriel Hunter Burton, 25, Auburn and Victoria Mariama Bashoni Sorrone, 24, Auburn.
John Issac Kirby, 56, Auburn and Christina Gail Cobbs, 58, Auburn.
Joseph Lee Lake, 32, Auburn and Alyssa Renee Fairchild, 30, Auburn.
Kyle Edward Feller, 27, Garrett and Tara Elizabeth Jett, 33, Garrett.
Troy Edward Millhouse, 38, Waterloo and Tami Sue Beardsley, 49, La Mesa, California.
Jacob Tyler Cook, 22, Garrett and Alyson Kate Boger, 22, Garrett.
Christopher Ryan Johnston, 22, Garrett and Sarah Nicole Ball, 21, Garrett.
Robert Preston Kennedy, 29, Garrett and Leticia Lynn Kinch, 30, Garrett.
Blaine Auston Dias, 22, Auburn and Allyssa Marie May, 29, Auburn.
Caleb Carter Smith, 22, Butler and Natalie Elizabeth Davis, 21, Butler.
Matthew Wayne Shaffer, 27, Ashley and Elizabeth Faye Lawton, 26, Ashley.
Nathan Ray Myers, 23, Auburn and Danielle Lee Ruth Miller, 24, Auburn.
Jeffrey Allen Fraley, 59, Hamilton and Rebecca Jean Davidson, 60, Hamilton.
Jason Charles Crowl, 49, Auburn and Jodi Leigh Hall, 48, Auburn.
Jerry Lee Markle, 66, Spencerville and Pamela Lou Munster, 59, Fort Wayne.
Norman Joseph Garrison, 41, St. Joe and Danetta Dalene Hook, 46, St. Joe.
Kameron Robert Melvin Beck, 29, Butler and Brittany Renee Goldsmith, 30, Butler.
John Allen Pugh, 45, Waterloo and Heather Lee Magner, 41, Waterloo.
Jon Michael Shook, 24, Butler and Krista May Maver, 23, Fremont.
