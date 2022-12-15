Butler Park Board to meet Monday Dec 15, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Butler Park Board to meet MondayBUTLER — The Butler Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.The meeting will take place in the Common Council Chamber, 215 S. Broadway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Recreation Board Butler Park Board Butler Council Chamber Institutes Meeting Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News DeKalb students stage 'The Lady Pirates of Captain Bree' Police learn of school shooting threat; 15-year-old apprehended 'I'm enjoying the process' Miller makes annual donation to Project Help Drivers decline medical attention following fiery crash Duke of Sussex says ‘racist’ chimp tweet was one of first things he saw after Archie’s birth Moment Prince William texted Duke of Sussex in wake of Oprah Winfrey interview revealed Boris Becker ‘deported from Britain to native Germany on £2 million private jet’ Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrash kills retired Noble County judge KirschMast removed, West Noble hires interim superintendentClark announces candidacy for Auburn mayorFormer town marshal pleads guilty to 2 feloniesMan taken into custody after stand-offNathan Fillenwarth wins Lilly ScholarshipMan complains of chest pain following crashTwo injured in rollover crash ThursdayPolice BlotterACRES acquires Greenhurst Commons Images Videos CommentedStopping the presses for this important vaccine info (1) Latest e-Edition The Butler Bulletin To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Have you had COVID? You voted: No Yes, a light case Yes, two or more light cases One serious case Two or more serious bouts Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
