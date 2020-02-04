FORT WAYNE — Congressman Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, has announced he is accepting applicants for the summer and fall internship programs in his Fort Wayne office.
“I was fortunate to have the assistance of many outstanding interns last year who helped my staff and me better serve my constituents,” Banks said. “I am excited to continue this program in 2020, and I look forward to welcoming new interns to our Fort Wayne office.”
Banks currently has full-time and part-time internship opportunities available. College students or recent college graduates are preferred.
The internships are designed to give students an inside view of how a congressional office functions on a day-to-day basis. This program is a great opportunity for students seeking a deeper understanding of the various branches of government and how they interact.
These positions will also allow students to work with congressional staff to support daily office functions. Interns will interact with constituents, answer phones, and perform administrative work such as filing, emailing, researching federal regulations and legislation, and word processing. All work is performed in an office environment and requires interaction with staff members and the public.
While priority is given to residents of Indiana’s Third District, all applicants will be considered. Candidates must be highly motivated, self-starters, detail-oriented, and possess excellent communication skills. They also must demonstrate a strong work ethic, positive attitude, the ability to manage multiple tasks on a deadline, and a strong desire to learn about the legislative branch.
Students interested in an internship should send a resume, writing sample, and cover letter to: IN03.Internships@mail.house.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.