Driver strikes animal, vehicle damaged
BUTLER — An Edgerton, Ohio man’s vehicle was damaged after he said it struck an animal near Main and High streets around 4:45 a.m. Oct. 1, Butler Police said.
Stephen M. Murphy, 47, of the 100 block of West Gas Street, Edgerton, was driving his 2015 Dodge Dart when he told police he struck a dog that ran across his path. The collision resulted in damage to the left front corner of Murphy’s vehicle.
Stuck accelerator
leads to crash
BUTLER — A Jasper man escaped injury when the accelerator on his 2012 Chrysler Town & Country became stuck, leading to a Sept. 30 crash at the intersection of South Broadway and Cherry Street, Butler Police said.
Gary W. Sherman, 51, told police the accelerator became stuck south of Butler, causing his vehicle to travel in excess of 100 miles per hour before the crash.
Police said Sherman’s vehicle vaulted over the south railroad tracks, clipped a stabilizing wire for an American Electric Power utility pole and a street sign before coming to a stop.
Police said Sherman’s vehicle sustained severe under-carriage damage, with total damage estimated to be between $10,001-$25,000.
Police make arrests
Chad Fugate, 33, of the 1600 block of C.R. 61, Butler, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with a probation violation.
Skyler Lockwood, 23, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Sept. 24 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of attempted burglary, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Christopher Route, 23, of the 200 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:02 a.m. Sept. 25 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Michael Campbell, 26, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Sept. 27 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nickolas Patrick, 34, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Sept. 28 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jordan T. Hughes, 22, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Oct. 2 by Butler Police on a warrant alleging possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.