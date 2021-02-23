Parks and recreation board meets today
BUTLER — The Butler Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today, Feb. 23.
The meeting will take place in the Council Chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The public may appear in person or participate at meet.google.com/igg-adbg-gvc or by calling 575-914-2204 and using the PIN number 516878175
Butler Main Street meeting is Wednesday
BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association community meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will take place in the second floor conference room at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Agenda items include an update on Main Street events, Butler Indiana Happenings, event updates, downtown decorations and volunteers.
Sewer district board meets Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
Community club plans St. Patrick’s meal
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, will serve a corned beef and cabbage meal from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
The meal is available for a freewill donation.
Butler government meeting schedule
BUTLER — The Butler Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, in the council chambers at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The Butler Common Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.
Phone conference access is available by calling (425) 436-6364, access code 170476.
Church announces updates to events
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday.
With DeKalb County in orange status, the following schedule will be observed: The church will host an in-person dinner church at 4 p.m. Doors will open at 3:45 p.m. This will include live music, a short gospel story and prayer. A free in-person meal will follow. Take-out meals will be available until 6 p.m. or while supplies last.
Door monitors will be in place to ensure capacity does not exceed 50 people.
Visitors are asked to wear masks except while eating.
The Facebook live stream begins at 4 p.m. on the Eastpoint Community Church page.
St. Joe government meeting schedule
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St. Masks are required at board meetings.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
