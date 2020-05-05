BUTLER — Eastside senior Ziayra Hulbert has been named to the Northeast Corner Conference All-Academic Team.
Hulbert will attend Alma College in Alma, Michigan, where she plans to study pre-physical therapy. A member of Eastside’s girls bowling team, Hulbert also intends to bowl for the Scots.
The NECC All-Academic Team is comprised of 25 students from the 12 member schools.
Membership is determined by a combination of a student’s grade-point average and a standardized test score, either the SAT or ACT.
The All-Academic Team is typically honored with a luncheon gathering including their school principals, but that event was postponed this year due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NECC All-Academic Team
Angola: Isabell Deem, Jayden Pearson and Charles Soulliere.
Central Noble: Jocelyn Winebrenner.
Churubusco: Madeline Dreibelbis and Kaylee Simmons.
Eastside: Ziayra Hulbert.
Fairfield: Samantha Beachey and Kiley Miller.
Fremont: Lauren Banks, Cole Baxla and Ava Eisinger.
Garrett: Cole Bergman.
Hamilton: Camren Bosse.
Lakeland: Ryker Bond, Samantha Scigouski and Braden Yoder.
Prairie Heights: Amy German and Gabriel Reed.
West Noble: Nathan Mast, Kyle Mawhorter and Dan Moreno.
Westview: John Kelly, Lindsay Stoltzfus and Michael Stutzman.
