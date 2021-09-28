AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is celebrating 90 years, but it has nothing on Jim Dwyer, Richard Garren, Tom Powell and Tom Woods.
The quartet has volunteered a combined 146 years at the Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star’s doughnut stand.
Except for two years — last year when the fair was canceled due to the pandemic, and another year when there simply wasn’t enough help — the doughnut stand has been a fixture at the fair, mostly at the northeast corner of Main and 7th Street, churning out thousands upon thousands of the hot, sweet treats.
The partnership between the OES and Concord Masonic Lodge goes back more than 70 years.
“These men are truly molded into the cornerstone of the success of our doughnut trailer,” OES Worthy Matron Becky Hoover said. “Their combined years of service is astonishing.
“These men helped create the design of our new trailer, and are responsible for all the wonderful new upgrades that help make the doughnuts faster and trouble free.”
Jim Dwyer, at 89 “and three-quarters,” has helped out for more than 60 years.
Doughnuts, the OES and Concord Lodge actually go back to 1922 when they were served as refreshments at an OES chapter meeting, selling for $1.80 a dozen.
According to the groups’ histories, OES member Joe Baidinger learned how to make doughnuts from his father, a baker.
After a 1949 fire destroyed the lodge in Spencerville, the groups set out to raise funds. That first year, the groups made more money than they thought possible.
While the methods to make the doughnuts has changed over the years, they use the same recipe today.
“We used to roll them out by hand and cut them, fry them and flip them in a tent,” Dwyer explained. “We had another location for a short time, but then they moved us here, and we’ve been here ever since.”
Next to Dwyer, Powell, 82, estimates he has helped out since his late 20s or early 30s.
For many years, the groups used a tent to protect cooking equipment until a trailer was acquired. Today, the groups are on their second, more modern trailer.
“It’s a lot better now than it used to be,” Powell said. “The old tent took a bunch of us to haul it in a farm truck and spend four to five hours putting it up. This trailer was a god-send.”
“It gives me a good feeling there’s somebody wanting to buy our product,” Dwyer said.
Garren and Woods have helped out for 13-14 years.
All four said the fellowship has been the best part of working the trailer.
“It’s a good bunch of people,” Powell said.
It takes more than 225 people — eight working five-hour shifts at a time — to perform the various tasks to churn out the doughnuts.
Since 2000, the OES and Masonic Lodge invite outside individuals and organizations to work shifts and earn money for their own causes while helping the Spencerville-based groups.
“We’re getting a lot of our people from nonprofit organizations,” OES member Terri Rosenbury explained. “We will pay them $10 an hour to represent a nonprofit organization.
“We have people who just want to help,” Rosenbury added. “We pay them in doughnuts — you get two dozen for a shift. I had a lady come up yesterday and say she was ready to work right now.”
The OES uses the money it raises from the doughnut sales for several community projects each year.
“I just feel good that we help people,” Rosenbury said.
The doughnuts definitely have their diehards.
“There’s always a line here, every morning, she added.
“Sunday didn’t count, but when we were setting up, we had someone ask if we had doughnuts,” Rosenbury said. “Monday, we took a bet what would be the first time.
“I picked 6:26; it was 6:27,” she said. “(The sign) says we don’t start until 8, but they start early and they want their doughnuts.”
“We probably roll out more now in an hour than they did all day long back then,” Garren, 69, added.
Each day, Woods and Garren arrive early to get the cookers warmed up so “when the crew comes in, they’re ready to just have at it,” Garren said. The pair inherited those tasks from Dwyer and Powell.
“We’re rolling out maybe 120 dozen an hour, and that goes on about 13 hours a day,” Garren said. “The line’s there pretty much all day.
“You never get caught up,” Woods added. “It wouldn’t matter if you had 10 machines.”
“Three years ago, we made 10,000 dozen in the whole week,” Dwyer said. “That’s the most we ever made. That’s a couple.”
“Everybody’s got to sample one first thing in the morning,” Woods said.
“We never eat any of them,” Dwyer deadpans.
“You’ve got to open at least one from each machine to make sure they’re getting done,” Garren said. “To be honest, I haven’t had one yet.”
“It’s only Tuesday,” Rosenbury said.
While most of the doughnuts are consumed during fair week, the groups have sent their tasty treats throughout the United States — as far away as Arizona, California and Florida. Some people freeze them to reheat and enjoy at a later time.
The members cautiously guard their secret recipe.
“If I tell you what it is, I’d have to kill you,” Dwyer chimes in, drawing an outburst of laughter from the others.
“It’s just two things,” Garren said. “It’s not really anything crazy.”
“The biggest thing is the TLC,” Powell said.
“It’s the nostalgia,” Woods said. “It’s been so long; it’s been passed down from generation to generation.
“I’m almost 70 — and I can remember coming up and getting doughnuts.”
“You’re getting old,” Dwyer tells him.
