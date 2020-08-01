BUTLER — A little rain Saturday morning didn’t stop people from lining up outside the Cupbearer Cafe, as it opened its Butler location at 111 S. Broadway.
Saturday’s event is about much more than coffee, however.
Proclaiming “Coffee, Christ, Community,” the Cupbearer operates under the umbrella of Inspiration Ministries, a recovery community organization, explained CEO, president and founder Andy Foster, an Eastside High School graduate.
“What that means is we care about seeing people’s lives be restored,” he said. “Sometimes that is through a struggle with substance use, maybe it’s mental illness, maybe it’s through post-incarceration, sometimes it’s homeless.”
Inspiration Ministries was created in 2012. It now has 30 staff members, including certified recovery specialists, licensed clinical addiction counselors and baristas who work in Cupbearer locations in Auburn and now Butler.
“We try to develop resources and train people so they can meet people where they are,” Foster continued. “If they have a real struggle, we want to have the opportunity.
“A lot of our staff has lived real-life experience through incarceration or addiction. We want to be a resource where we can look at people and say, ‘Where you’re at now, it can change. Your live can be transformed.’”
The cozy building near the busy intersection of Main Street (U.S. 6) and Broadway (S.R. 1) features several tables and chairs, as well as bar-type seating looking out the large windows facing the street.
Throughout, signs bear messages: “Inspired by Jesus to inspire others,” “Not all who wander are lost. Some are just looking for coffee,” “Coffee and Jesus create the perfect blend” and “Reaching the least, the last and the lost.”
“It’s no secret Butler has had a really tough go at it the last dozen, 20 years,” Foster said. “I graduated high school 25 years ago, whatever that was.
“We want to be a presence that Butler is not forgotten. There’s still people in DeKalb County that care about Butler, care about its industry, care about economic development, but most importantly, care about the people.”
Through its original location in Auburn on the north side of the courthouse square, the Cupbearer has reached out and helped many area residents transform their lives, he said.
“The cafe gives us access to have conversation, to talk about what we want to do,” Foster explained. Butler plans include a community recovery initiative with housing to help men, women and women with children. He expects those plans to emerge in the coming months.
In addition, Foster hopes to launch “Celebrate Recovery,” a 12-step, Christ-centered evening meeting program in Butler either later this year or in early 2021.
“So many people fall in the crack of, ‘I’m in a tough place. I want to be in a better place, but I don’t know how to bridge that transition,’” he said. “We want to be available to help people bridge that transition.”
In addition to the Cupbearer Cafe, Inspiration Ministries has purchased the former Cracked Mug building, just a few doors down, to house part of the organization’s farmers marketplace or a thrift shop. It also owns a farm, the former Kray's Orchard, on S.R. 8 between Butler and St. Joe.
“It’s super-exciting to see people come out and support the Cupbearer Cafe here in Butler,” Foster said. “We continue to pray about ways to impact the community, and that involves people.”
“It’s exciting, especially to have a business in a building that was empty,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “I think they’ll have a phenomenal business here with people stopping in the morning.
“I know they have other plans. I’m anxious to see what they have planned. I’m excited.”
“Things we want to see added into the community, a coffee shop is always on the list,” said Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership. “This is exciting to see that come to fruition.”
Cafe hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Menu items include coffee, mocha, lattes, macchiato, caramello, Americano, “un-coffee” items such as smoothies, Chai tea, London fog, soda, bottled water, croissants, chips and muffins.
Butler resident Sue Timbrook was the first customer through the doors Saturday. She bought a French vanilla frappe for herself and a caramel macchiato for her daughter.
“I usually don’t drink coffee, but now, when I wake up, I’ll come over and get a cup,” she said. Timbrook moved to Butler a few months ago after losing everything in an apartment fire in Fremont, Nebraska.
Butler resident Kevin Little, his wife and daughter were not far behind in line.
“It’s great. It’s always good to see new businesses coming, especially in these challenging times,” Little said of having Cupbearer open in Butler.
“I didn’t even realize they were a ministry-related organization, so that makes it even better that they’re benefiting more than just providing services to the community, they’re providing help to the community,” he added.
The Littles headed home after buying two T-shirts, a strawberry smoothie, hot chocolate and a macchiato.
“We’re all very pleased to have this open,” he said.
