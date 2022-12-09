ST. JOE — Flames consumed a vacant house in the village of Concord, northwest of St. Joe Thursday night.
Firefighters were summoned to the property — 5350 C.R. 56 — on two occasions, first at 9:30 p.m. and again at 3 a.m. when the fire managed to rekindle.
Concord Township Fire Chief Mike Georgi said the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived for the initial call shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Forty firefighters responded to the initial call. Southeast Fire crews (Concord Township and Spencerville) were assisted by crews from Jackson Township, Auburn, Butler, Northeast Fire of Allen County and Hicksville, Ohio. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic control and a Parkview EMS ambulance was on standby. There were no injuries.
The initial fire was placed under control at 2 a.m., Georgi said. Firefighters returned to service at 6 a.m. following the rekindle. Seiler Excavating of Auburn assisted in knocking down the remains of the structure, Georgi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.