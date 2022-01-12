ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has announced its honor roll students for the second quarter grading period that ended Dec. 17.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Distinguished honor roll represents all A grades.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Morgan Ball, Audrina Collie, Isaac Daniels, Mallory Davidhizar, Otto Dickerhoff, Alexa Edgar, Charlotte Flater, Huck Keener, Connor Kimmel, Henry Rivir, William Scott, Monroe Smith, Sophia Spencer and Everly Wertman.
Honor roll
Jonathan Bultemeier, Claire Delgado, Keegan Graber, Abram Greim, Kendall Kreischer, Christian Miller, Mason Miller, Hailee Raver, Liam Shake, Levi Shipe, Amelia Strong, Ayidrian Turner, Ava Unger and Sunny Wiley.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Tate Kitchen, Marissa Lehrman, Allison Peters, Maleah Reinig and Morgan Wahl.
Honor roll
Jaxon Carter, Riley Cummins, Luke Davis, Lyla Davis, Eli Dickes, Destinee Erne, Madelyn Ferguson, Blake Gerke, Cailynn Glander, Carter Goldsmith, June Graber, Alivia Holcomb, Shay Miller, Abigail Prosser, Kylee Richards, Anna Ruckman, Jordi Sebert, Emmeleigh Shake and Brantlee Shull.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Khloe Akey, Remington Keener, Isaias Oney, Emerson Reinig, Broderick Smith, Zoey Smith, Lily Spencer, Levi Steury, Gavin Strong and Kenzi West.
Honor roll
Addison Carey, Tabitha Cox, Scott Cummins, Brooklyn Davidhizar, Quentin Dickerhoff, Emma Dickes, Harper Freeman, Allykzandra Hamilton, Leah Kreischer, Andrew McClain, Karalynn Oliver, Lane Payton, Ava Roark, Leroy Ruckman, Paige Santos, Levi Shull, Sienna Stilley and Ryder West.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Jayden Ball, Keaton Brown, Cori Carnahan, Mackenzie Dawkins, Ava Delgado, Gage Fogle, Gavin Franklin, Olivia Lehrman and Bo Martin.
Honor roll
Wade Aschleman, Jenna Baker, Ethan Bartell, Jackson Burley, Gage Donaldson, Lindsay Emerick, Mason Ferguson, Payton Geeraedts, Emily Graves, Cooper Kaiser, Haidence Keen, Kaylyn Mayberry, Ava Mendoza, Ty Sebert, Maliah Snook, Lillian Snyder, Greenleigh Suffel, Wyatt Tolley and Railyn Warstler.
