BUTLER — Despite having several officials absent, Butler's Board of Works and City Council accomplished several tasks at their meetings Monday.
Mayor Mike Hartman, council members Tracey Hawkins and Gary Miller, Board of Works member Robert Haywood, City Superintendent Eric Dohner and interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning were not present.
The Board of Works approved its first special event using guidelines of a recently passed ordinance that permits alcoholic beverages in public areas. Seth Gump received approval to hold a barbecue festival July 3 in the downtown area.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said the application meets all of the requirements set by the City Council. Acting Board of Works members Gale Ryan and Bill White approved the request. Eric Johnson presided over the meeting in the absence of the mayor.
The ordinance, approved by the City Council in May, includes a special-event designation that allows alcohol consumption on city-owned public property if interested individuals or groups submit an application and receive approval from the Board of Works. That body, as well as the Butler police chief, has the authority to revoke a permit.
Under the ordinance, the Board of Works is not allowed to designate any city-sponsored event as a special event.
There was discussion, but no action, about adding an insurance clause for future events.
City Planner Steve Bingham said the sewer interceptor project at Butler's east end has begun and is going well. The project — which includes the closure of U.S. 6 — is part of the city’s long-term control plan. The road could be closed into early August.
During the City Council meeting, Bingham said Indiana Brownfields and the Indiana Finance Authority have contracted with IWM Consulting to perform an environmental study of the former Bohn Aluminum/Citation property on West Main Street.
Bingham explained the process is similar to what was performed on the former Butler Company property, now owned by the city. IWM was expected to gather samples at the Bohn property this week and submit a report at a later date.
Hollabaugh said Stafford Township Trustee Carl Casebere has given the City of Butler written permission to make repairs to the mausoleum in Butler Cemetery, but the attorney is uncertain if the letter is sufficient to cover what needs to be done.
Hollabaugh said he will draft a contract for the township to review. While located in the city’s main cemetery, the mausoleum is governed by an inactive board. The structure needs repairs to prevent vandalism and decay.
Johnson, Ryan and White approved several ordinances.
By a 3-0 vote, they approved the third and final readings of the American Rescue Plan Act Fund, West Green Street parking and additional appropriations.
The American Rescue Plan outlines uses for revenue received from the federal government. The $130,330 additional appropriation ordinance will help pay for tree removal and sidewalk replacement.
Earlier this month, the City Council voted to prohibit parking on the north side of the 100 block of West Green Street. The street department will install signs along the street.
The three-member council approved the second reading of an ordinance outlining several zoning changes to the city’s comprehensive plan, as recommended by the city’s Plan Commission. At the council’s June 7 meeting, Bingham said the changes match zoning with current land uses, affecting nine different properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.