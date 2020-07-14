340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
New materials available
DVD: “Return of the Magnificent Seven.” “Sahara.” “Travel the Road: Season 1” and “Trolls World Tour.”
History: “Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington” by Ted Widmer.
Cooking, food and wine: “Batch Cooking: Prep and Cook Your Weeknight Dinners in Less than 2 Hours” by Keda Black.
Society: “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America” by Beth Macy.
Science fiction and fantasy: “The Story Hunter: Book 3” (The Weaver trilogy) by Lindsay A. Franklin.
Teen: “Again Again” by E. Lockhart. “Comics Will Break You Heart” by Faith Erin Hicks. “Just a Boy and a Girl in a Little Canoe” by Sarah Mlynowski.
Literature and fiction: “Eliza Starts a Rumor” by Jane L. Rosen. “The Key to Everything” by Valerie Fraser Luesse.
Summer reading
The library’s summer reading program is taking place with modifications in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no in-person programs or in-person craft activities this year.
The program runs for two weeks, concluding Saturday. It will resume in October for two more weeks. It will conclude in December with two more weeks.
Online story time
Online story time sessions are available at the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Weekly programs return
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• The next essential oils class will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20.
• Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23
Zoom sessions
Library media coordinator Erin Weldon is offering Zoom tech service to library patrons.
These services are available: tablet or computer issues; Butler Library website help; OverDrive or Libby assistance; Microsoft Office training; creating email, Zoom, Skype or other accounts; and social media support.
Patrons are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/4KV5VDJ7MszF6HF9.
To our readers:
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
