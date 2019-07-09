BUTLER — Indiana Michigan Power may have an interest in building a new electrical substation in Butler.
City Planner Steve Bingham said while no formal offer or site plan has been presented, he told Butler’s Board of Works and Public Safety July 1 that the utility company has expressed an interest in possibly acquiring the Susie Park property at the northwest corner of Federal and Walnut streets.
Part of the property includes the former Eel River Railroad right-of-way, owned by the State of Indiana, he said.
I&M operates an electrical substation at the southwest corner of Federal and Walnut streets.
On Butler’s Facebook page, it was announced that Pulver Asphalt is scheduled to return this week to finish 2019 paving.
Work is to be completed in the 100 block of Eastern Avenue and the 200 and 300 blocks of West Oak Street.
The basketball court north of the Butler Public Library is also scheduled to be resurfaced.
Paving work is largely completed along East Liberty, North Ivy Lane, South Ivy Lane, Springer Drive and East Green Street except for follow-up work at the intersections, according to the Facebook page.
Board of Works members Eric Johnson and Tammy Davis approved a $19,268 quote from Peerless Midwest to make repairs to one of the city’s water pumping wells.
Water Superintendent Brian Moore said the issue was discovered during a recent test of the well. Butler has two wells that pump water at alternating three-month intervals. Moore said Peerless Midwest recommended updating electrical equipment in the other well at some point in the future.
City Planner Steve Bingham presented two updated quotes from contractors about restrooms for the second floor of the city hall/Thompson Block building.
Schenkel Construction Inc. of Fort Wayne submitted a quote of $79,340. Fetters Construction Inc. of Auburn submitted a quote of $41,500.
The board approved a $12,500 quote from Baker Tilly to perform a water utility rate study.
The last study was performed in 2016. “We are slowly losing money” in that utility, said Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck. Eck blamed the losses on aging water meters. While city crews are in the process of the meters, there are many needing to be replaced. It is hoped they can be replaced by the end of the year.
The rate study will take a few months to complete. Eck and Mayor Ron Walter didn’t anticipate any more rate increases this year. The rates just increased with the July billing statements, Eck noted.
Because Butler’s application for federal funding to clean up the former Butler Company property was turned down earlier this year, Bingham said SES Environmental will not charge the city to submit a new application for the next grant cycle this fall.
In late June, Butler participated in an application review with other communities submitting proposals. Bingham said Butler’s application lacked detailed information about the cleanup procedures and community impact. He noted there was a short deadline window to meet for the previous application.
Bingham noted several commercial and industries properties up for sale.
The former Hendrickson Suspension facility at 200 W. Cherry St. will be offered at auction with no reserve on Aug. 1.
The lease for the Family Dollar store at 349 W. Main St. expires at the end of 2019, Bingham said.
The former barber shop at 339 W. Main St. is being listed by a realty company.
Police Chief Jim Nichols reported approximately 300 people attended the police department’s Butler Night Out event June 25 in Maxton Park.
He asked the public to be mindful of Butler’s fireworks ordinance, as his department is receiving complaints about their usage.
Permitted uses are as follows: between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset June 29 and 30, July 1-3 and July 5-9; and between 10 a.m. and midnight July 4.
Public Works Manager Dan Hudson said about three-fourths of the lots have been planted in the Butler Community Garden in Hendrickson Park on Federal Street.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said the Town of Waterloo has approved an inter-local agreement with the City of Butler to use Butler City Court to hear any municipal ordinance violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.